World of Warcraft - best Hunter build talent tree guide

World of Warcraft’s upcoming Dragonflight expansion is going to bring a slew of new changes to the game including a revamp of the long-awaited talent tree system. Points are rewarded at level 10, and you get a single point per level after that, which you can invest into the two active talent trees. One tree provides you with skills and abilities that define your overall class, while the other is designed around your specialty. Each specialty offers you a series of active and passive abilities designed to enhance your gameplay with a series of new and familiar mechanics.

There are three different types of nodes to be aware of. Square nodes are active abilities that you can put on your action bar and use in or out of combat. Circular nodes are passive abilities that enhance various aspects of your build. Then we have special octagonal nodes where you must choose one out of two abilities.

While there is no real bad decision on which class you choose to play, there are a bunch of talents that you should have, and since you will never have enough points to fill out the entire tree, it is important to know which talents are worth having. So, let’s jump into it and see a couple of builds that are worth playing.

Hunter Class Tree

For the main Hunter Tree, Kill Command is given to you by default if you choose Beast Mastery or Survival specializations, while Kill Shot is the default Marksmanship talent and should be the first purchase you make if you decide to start with Beast Master or Survival. This delivers a devastating blow to enemies under 20% health which is increased by 5% with Improved Kill Shot.

Improved Mend Pet increases the healing to your pet when used and at max point investment, it can even remove harmful effects. Natural Mending is going to improve your Exhilaration self-healing ability, keeping you in the fight for longer – especially if your pet dies and you need a quick pick-me-up.

Survival of the Fittest is a great damage mitigation ability that protects you and your pet, reducing all damage by 20%. I would take this utility and use it when trying to get away from intense situations. Tar Trap is a solid tool that slows down all enemies within an 8-yard range by 50%, giving you a chance to maintain the ranged gap between you and your targets, another great escape tactic if all else fails.

You will encounter your first node, giving you another choice. Lone Survivor reduces the cooldown of Survival of the Fittest by 30 seconds and extends the duration by 2 seconds. Nature’s Endurance increases the damage mitigation of Survival of the Fittest by an additional 20%. In this specific scenario, the reduced cooldown and extended duration is great if you get into trouble often or if you want to always have a quick escape ready, making Lone Survivor the optimal choice.

Camouflage is a great ability if you are looking to sneak past enemies by granting you and your pet a full minute of stealth while also healing you for 2% of your health for every second. If you’d rather enhance the bursting healing capabilities of Exhilaration, then Rejuvenating Wind will help by increasing healing by 10% per point every 8 seconds.

The talent tree becomes a bit more split off the further down we go into a right and left side. After Rejuvenating Wind, we head to the left over to Intimidate, which enables your pet to stun a target, to Binding Shackles, to Beast Master which is a huge help as that increases your pet’s damage. This leads to Improved Kill Command and the bottom choice node for Alpha Predator.

On the right, we have Born to be Wild, which reduces the cooldown of Aspect of the Cheetah, Survival of the Fittest, and Aspect of the Turtle by 10% per point, helping you escape the clutches of death. More importantly, it gives you access to Sentinel, which enables you to attack all targets within a certain area while ignoring line of sight. For every 200 Focus spend, you get 1 second of the ability up to a maximum of 12 seconds. Finally, we round out the rest of the abilities with Master Marksman and Serpent Sting, with both applying a bleed and poison damage over time effects onto your target. You can then finish off this tree by grabbing either Latent Poison Injectors or Hydra’s Bite – the only problem is that you really need to be on top of how often you use Barbed Shot, so you don’t accidentally use up all Latent Poison Injectors’ stacks. That is why I suggest Hydra’s Bite, as it fires arrows at two additional arrows at foes around your target and deals additional damage.

Beast Mastery Tree

Barbed Bestial Tree

Beast Mastery is a great specialization for leveling and most content. Your pet will take a brunt of the damage while you can sit back and take pot-shots at the enemy from afar while maintaining a safe distance. If your pet dies, things can get a bit hairy, which is why this first Beast Mastery build is designed to always keep your pet in the action.

The top ability, Barbed Shot, is going to be massively important for your build, which is why it remains at the top. Pack Tactics enhances Focus regeneration with Loaded Quiver, giving you a second charge of Barbed Shot.

We see another split with the left side taking Animal Companion which summons the first pet from your Stable, adding additional damage, but it cannot use any pet family abilities, which is fine.

Bestial Wrath is a core ability, increasing damage you and your pet deal for several seconds. Aspect of the Wild is a great talent that increases critical strike chance while giving you access to Barbed Wrath, which reduces the cooldown of Bestial Wrath by several seconds every time you use Barbed Shot. This plays very nicely together by keeping Bestial Wrath off cooldown as much as possible.

Call of the Wild is a great talent that summons two of your active pets plus a random pet from your stable for several seconds. Most importantly, that talent gives you access to another choice node where Bloody Frenzy enables all effects of Barbed Shot to apply to all your summoned pets while Call of the Wild is active.

Dire Pet Tree

To show how versatile the new system is, here is a somewhat different layout to the Hunter and Beast Mastery trees. While most Hunter talents are the same, we have a few exceptions with major talents worth investing into.

Dire Beast summons a wild beast while increasing your haste, and with a 20-second cooldown, this should fit in your rotation nicely. By throwing some points into Dire Command every time you use Kill Command, there is a chance to automatically summon a wild beast. Pack Resilience adds 1-second to Dire Beast’s timer. The real game changer in this build is the Dire Pack which resets the cooldown of Kill Command while reducing focus cost and cooldown by half for 8-seconds after every five wild beasts are summoned. This creates a feedback loop where you can constantly spam Kill Command which also activates a previous talent, in for the Kill, where every time you use Kill Command, there is a chance to use Kill Shot on any target regardless of its health.

Marksmanship

While leveling as a Marksman can be quite difficult at times, you can still summon your pet, but you’ll have very limited capabilities and your damage dealt will suffer for it. Marksman Hunters are great in group content though, with either a focus on AoE and burst-damage attacks.

As we see here, there are not many changes from the main Hunter tree going from Beast Master to Marksman. The biggest change we see is the addition of more traps with Hi-Explosive Trap and Improved Traps. Binding Shot is an interesting talent that places an anchor in a spot and if anyone within a range of the shot walks too far away from it, they become stunned, making this an excellent crowd control mechanic.

We also have Sentinel, which is an interesting talent as it allows you to make attacks while ignoring line-of-sight rules for targets in a select area. The follow-up, Sentinel’s Perception, grants that same ability to your party members. We also have Barrage for some additional single-target damage as well as Death Chakram, which not only deals damage to enemies while bouncing around between them, but it also applies a debuff that increases damage you or your pet deal to the affected targets.

Area of Effect Build

We walk into the Marksmanship talent tree. This one is focused mostly on multi-target or AoE damage. Either way you go, Lone Wolf is a great talent to have as it increases your overall damage by 10% when your pet is inactive. This leans into why this specialty is ideal for group-focused content, whether it be for dungeons and raids.

Chimera Shot is the first real attack you get that hits a second target close to your main target, dealing damage while replacing Arcane Shot. Rapid Fire is a great attack that only focuses in on one target, but tactics begin to change right when we get to Multi-Shot. Trick Shots applies a buff where if you hit three or more targets, your next Aimed Shot or Rapid Fire ricochets and hits up to 5 additional targets dealing 55% of normal damage. Bulletstorm increases the damage done by Multi-Shot for 15 seconds by all targets affected by Trick Shots and stacking up to 10 times. Bombardment also plays into this design by automatically applying Trick Shots after you use Arcane or Chimera Shot four times.

You get a choice node that plays entirely up to you with Heavy Ammo hitting two fewer targets but increasing each ricochet damage. Light Ammo increases ricochet by two additional times. Either one is fine. Volley calls down a storm of arrows, dealing damage to all your enemies for 6-seconds while also giving you the Trick Shots buff. Trueshot increases focus region rates while also reducing cooldowns on Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire. Eagleton’s True Focus increases the duration of Trueshot while decreasing the focus cost of Arcane Shot, Chimera Shot, Multi-Shot, and Aimed Shot.

Single-Target build

The next build is focused on single-target damage with not many changes made to the original design. You will be utilizing Aimed Shot as much as possible as it does a ton of damage and is a great opener to your rotation. With Double Tap, your Aimed Shot will automatically fire at 100% damage without consuming focus or enable Rapid Fire to shoot additional arrows. Serpentstalker’s Trickery fires a Serpent Sting at your target for additional damage whenever you use Aimed Shot. Lock and Load is an interesting talent as it makes your auto attacks grant an 8% chance to enable Aimed Shot to fire instantly with no focus cost.

Then we have Legacy of the Windrunners, which adds six extra wind arrows that deal damage whenever you use Aimed Shot. Windrunner’s Guidance increases the critical damage done by the wind arrows.

Survival

Survival Hunters are melee-focused builds that use a two-handed spear to deal damage next to their pet. Because of their design to use a pet, we are going to keep the same Hunter tree from the Beast Mastery section above. No major changes there as you won’t need to worry about distance, but you will need to focus on some survival mechanics that can be incredibly interesting and fun with these two builds.

Wildfire Bomb

This is an incredibly fun build focused on the Wildfire Bomb ability which burns enemies within a cone, dealing damage over time as well as utilizing Kill Command, increasing the damage done by your pet.

Wildfire Bomb is a solid start that doesn’t have much improvement until you start making your way towards the bottom of the talent tree where you start getting abilities like Guerrilla Tactics, which gives you an additional charge of Wildfire Bomb and Improved Wildfire Bomb, which increases its damage.

Coordinated Assault is an interesting talent that increases the damage of Wildfire Bomb or adds a bleed effect to your Killshot. Explosives Expert reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb, allowing you to use it more often.

There is one talent that adds a bit of chaotic energy to your build and that is Wildfire Infusion. This gives you one of three effects randomly, including Shrapnel Bomb which causes bleed effects, Pheromone Bomb which enhances Kill Command, and a Volatile Bomb which adds Serpent Sting’s effects to multiple targets. If you do not like this talent and would rather have something more set in stone, Quick Shot can provide you with a simple attack between melee hits when Kill Command is reset.

Spear Build

This build is more focused on your melee attacks and focuses almost entirely on the right side of the Survival talent tree. A lot of your attacks here will enhance your Raptor Strike ability and improve Kill Command.

Harpoon is a fun ability that brings you toward your target so you can close that melee gap quickly. Terms of Engagement enhances it by decreasing cooldown, reducing some damage, increasing focus, and resetting Harpoon if you defeat an enemy. This makes it a solid opener in most scenarios.

Mongoose Bite is another talent worth mentioning as it replaces your Raptor Strike that gives you a buff called Mongoose Fury, dealing bonus damage for several seconds. Spear Focus increases the damage of Mongoose Bite along with Sweeping Spear. Bloody Claws increases the chance that Kill Command resets for every stack of Mongoose Fury you have.

Spearhead is a great talent that increases the damage of your pet’s attacks as well as Kill Command, and Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite. Deadly Duo decreases the focus cost of Raptor Strike and Mongoose Bite while resetting Kill Command and extending the duration of Spearhead.

Now that you have a good idea of some of the most important talents and abilities to enhance your Hunter’s toolkit, keep in mind that percentages could change over time. Nevertheless, that does not take away from the overall utility of each ability as they will remain core to class’ build.

There are so many different types of builds you can create that each presents a different style of gameplay. Which one will you choose when WoW: Dragonflight releases?

Written by Steve Esposito on behalf of GLHF.