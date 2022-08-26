Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas TreasureTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
Winnsboro Takes the Little Free Library to Another LevelTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
Related
“I’m proud for my son” Coach John King reacts to Haynes becoming Aggies’ starting quarterback
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — This past weekend, former Longview Lobo Haynes king, was named the starting quarterback for Texas A&M, after showing leadership through injury last season and winning a three-way competition in the offseason. King fractured his ankle early last season and was out for the rest of the year, but head coach Jimbo […]
KLTV
112th meeting between Longview, Marshall grabs Game of the Week honors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone will feature three big rivalry games in week 2 action with Longview hosting Marshall taking center stage as the Red Zone Game of the Week. It will be the 112th meeting between the schools, with Longview holding a 64-42-5 record. Longview won last...
Gilmer Mirror
JCU MEN’S WRESTLING EXPANDS RECRUITING FOOTPRINT WITH NEWEST COMMITS
HAWKINS – Jarvis Christian University Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Lance Brown announced another group of commits on Monday that will add to an already strong pool of talent at JCU. Josh Cunningham, Deven Gary, Jose Fernandez, and Jacob Rainey are the newest additions to the JCU men’s wrestling...
Gilmer Mirror
Kilgore College will play TJC Saturday at Lobo Stadium; clear bag policy in effect
Kilgore College football will face the Tyler Junior College Apaches 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Longview ISD’s Lobo Stadium. The Rangers’ first two home games are scheduled for Lobo Stadium since R.E. St. John Stadium is being renovated. To purchase tickets for the “Blue Out – Blow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tatum, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Daingerfield High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on August 30, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Gilmer Mirror
UT Tyler Names Dr. Rodney Ellis as Longview University Center Director
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler announced the appointment of Dr. Rodney Ellis as director of the UT Tyler Longview University Center. For 28 years, Ellis has worked in higher education in the states of Georgia and Louisiana. Most recently, he served for nearly nine years as professor of education and chancellor on the Shreveport, Louisiana, campus for the only historically black college and university system in the world and chancellor of the technical and community college with the largest geographic service area in Louisiana.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
KLTV
Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
KLTV
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
KLTV
Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
Michigan Pair Arrested After Counterfeit Cash, Marijuana Found During I-30 Stop
5 Memphis Men Jailed On Multiple Charges Each, Including Marijuana and ID fraud. A Michigan pair was arrested Friday morning after a trooper found counterfeit cash and marijuana in their vehicle during an I-30 traffic stop, according to arrest reports. Five men out of Memphis, Tennessee were also arrested one week earlier for having contraband that included a stolen firearm, marijuana, a controlled substance and ID that didn’t belong to them, according to jail and sheriff’s reports.
UPDATE: Crews clear scene of crash at intersection of Paluxy Dr., ESE Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared after causing delays at a major Tyler intersection. According to Tyler police, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Paluxy Dr. and ESE Loop 323, around 6:35 a.m. As of 8:10 a.m., the scene has been cleared. Details concerning injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews […]
KSLA
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
inforney.com
East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
inforney.com
New seafood restaurant opens in Tyler
There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals. Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
Comments / 0