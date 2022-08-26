ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Gilmer Mirror

JCU MEN’S WRESTLING EXPANDS RECRUITING FOOTPRINT WITH NEWEST COMMITS

HAWKINS – Jarvis Christian University Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Lance Brown announced another group of commits on Monday that will add to an already strong pool of talent at JCU. Josh Cunningham, Deven Gary, Jose Fernandez, and Jacob Rainey are the newest additions to the JCU men’s wrestling...
HAWKINS, TX
Gilmer Mirror

UT Tyler Names Dr. Rodney Ellis as Longview University Center Director

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler announced the appointment of Dr. Rodney Ellis as director of the UT Tyler Longview University Center. For 28 years, Ellis has worked in higher education in the states of Georgia and Louisiana. Most recently, he served for nearly nine years as professor of education and chancellor on the Shreveport, Louisiana, campus for the only historically black college and university system in the world and chancellor of the technical and community college with the largest geographic service area in Louisiana.
TYLER, TX
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas

Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Michigan Pair Arrested After Counterfeit Cash, Marijuana Found During I-30 Stop

5 Memphis Men Jailed On Multiple Charges Each, Including Marijuana and ID fraud. A Michigan pair was arrested Friday morning after a trooper found counterfeit cash and marijuana in their vehicle during an I-30 traffic stop, according to arrest reports. Five men out of Memphis, Tennessee were also arrested one week earlier for having contraband that included a stolen firearm, marijuana, a controlled substance and ID that didn’t belong to them, according to jail and sheriff’s reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
KSLA

9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
MARSHALL, TX
inforney.com

New seafood restaurant opens in Tyler

There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals. Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
TYLER, TX

