Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
The Colts Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks on Monday. According to reports out of Indianapolis, the Colts have released a rookie quarterback ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline. Rookie quarterback Jack Coan has reportedly been released. Coan, who played his final season of college football at Notre...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts’ GM Chris Ballard Gets Huge Praise From NFL Agents
The Athletic came out with their annual NFL Agent Survey, and Indianapolis Colts’ GM Chris Ballard received high praise from these agents. The agents surveyed represent hundreds of players across the NFL, from Super Bowl MVPs, to practice squad hopefuls. Through anonymity the agents were able to answer the questions bluntly and truthfully.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move
The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline. This move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options heading into the 2022 regular season. The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville...
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gets good news on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling injuries
The Kansas City Chiefs received some encouraging news regarding the status of two new and important Patrick Mahomes weapons in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The pair of wide receivers had been sidelined for part of the preseason through injury, but both players were seen at the team’s facilities for practice on Monday, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
Buccaneers make smart cut with veteran defensive back
No, the Buccaneers are not actually moving on from Logan Ryan. This is just a smart move from a front office that always acts like this. Logan Ryan is going to be a big part of the defense for the Buccaneers in 2022 as they try to make it back to another Super Bowl victory.
Ravens adding notable running back
The Baltimore Ravens were The Ghosts of Running Backs Past last season, littered with the shells of former stars like Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. But fortunately, it is looking a bit more promising in their backfield this time around. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on...
Raiders Finalize 53-Man Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have their final 53-man roster set for the 2022 regular season
Deebo Samuel Injured the Back of his Knee
Samuel suffered this injury during Thursday's night game, and head coach Kyle Shanahan never mentioned anything about it.
2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker
Here are the moves that New Orleans made between Sunday and this afternoon to get the the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.
FOX Sports
NFL cutdown tracker: Logan Ryan among notable players released
The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
