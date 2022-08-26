Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Woman Rescued From Apartment Complex Fire in Rochester Has Died
The woman who was rescued from an apartment complex fire in Rochester on Sunday has died. Britney Marie Hehn, 31, was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a second-story apartment on Bend Street by firefighters doing a primary search of the burning building early Sunday morning. “Firefighters believe she attempted...
Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
Chronicle
Back to School: Lewis and Thurston County Students Prepare to Head Back to Classrooms
It may not feel like fall yet, but summer break is just about over for students in Lewis and Thurston counties. School started for several Lewis and south Thurston county school districts Monday, with the remaining schools in the area starting next week. Many school districts are welcoming new teachers...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland
Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
KXRO.com
Motorcycle accident sends two Lakewood residents to hospital
A motorcycle accident on SR 8 over the weekend sent two people to the hospital. A Washington State Patrol report states that a 29-year-old Lakewood man and his 29-year-old rider, also from Lakewood, on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle were both injured on Saturday when they were ejected from the bike.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29, 2022
On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of malicious mischief in the second degree. On 08/29/2022 5:53 p.m. in the 1000 Blk Plum St SE, police arrested Jeremiah Eli Malham, 29, on suspicion of 1) third-degree assault, and 2) theft in the third-degree- shoplifting.
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults
• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
thejoltnews.com
Roadwork on 5300 and 5400 blocks of Littlerock Road Tuesday
Tumwater warns motorists that traffic will be reduced on Littlerock Road SW, and the east-west shopping center access road will be closed at the intersection in the 5300-5400 block of Littlerock Road SW beginning at 4:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 30. According to the city, city crews will be repairing the...
q13fox.com
1 killed in shooting in Olympia, man arrested for domestic violence
OLYMPIA, Wash. - One man is in jail and another is dead after a shooting in Olympia late Monday night. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and said he shot and killed someone that attacked his roommate. Deputies arrived at a home near Libby Rd NE and 46th Ave NE around 10:30 p.m.
Scappoose Police Log: Woman found in vehicle that wasn't hers
The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 5-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 5 Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Fred Meyer. Following a short pursuit, the couple were taken into custody and transported to jail. The man was lodged on charges of assault IV (domestic violence), menacing, eluding, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another, and felon in...
Homeowners in Thurston County are asking for higher taxes. Here's why
OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than a dozen property owners went before Thurston County commissioners Tuesday with an unusual request: They all wanted their taxes raised to create a Lake Offut Management District. The homeowners want to give the county funding, as well as the authority to clean weeds, pollution...
southsoundbiz.com
City of Olympia Passes New Rental-Housing Ordinance
The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent. “Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
thejoltnews.com
Harassment and threats, served up with a side of racist insults, lands Yelm man in Olympia Jail
A Yelm man was arrested after allegedly harassing and hurling racial slurs at two Intercity Transit (IT) Center staff. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on August 23 after reports of a disorderly subject at the transit center on the 200 block of State Ave NE. The reporting party, an...
Chronicle
One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
thurstontalk.com
Guiding Patients Through a Most-Difficult Time
Navigating cancer treatment options can be overwhelming. Still reeling from the news, patients are often frightened, full of questions and unaware of their options as they enter cancer treatment. That’s where Providence Regional Cancer System Navigators come in. They provide a wealth of information and support to patients and families at all three Providence oncology locations: Lacey, Centralia and Aberdeen.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey re-orders electric trucks at a higher price
Lacey re-ordered two electronic Ford F-150 Lightning trucks for a higher price than what was initially planned, according to Troy Woo, the city’s finance director. The city had ordered two trucks for $43,692 each from state-approved vendors back in February. The trucks were to be used as pool vehicles for general use and for public works inspections.
Chronicle
Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
ncwlife.com
Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims
As an advocate, Deborah Nelson would tell survivors of sexual violence their cases would take 18 to 24 months on average to work through the court system. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that timeframe is more like 3 1/2 or four years, she said. “The language of, ‘Well...
