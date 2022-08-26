Read full article on original website
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Coyne Schofield, Kane, DeBrincat
There may seem to be little in the way of exciting headlines to share centred around the Chicago Blackhawks at this point in the offseason, but it’s all in where you allow yourself to look. As the team makes the necessary adjustments in advance of next season — both...
NHL Rumors: Flames, Sharks, Bruins, Evan Rodrigues Update
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames were interested in Phil Kessel before he signed with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Who will they turn to know that Kessel is off the market?. Are the San Jose Sharks talking to Timo Meier about a contract extension? Bruce Cassidy...
Flames’ 5 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
The Calgary Flames have some great contracts and some not so good ones, but only one really stands out as bad. It isn’t going to look great down the line, but the team’s window to win the Stanley Cup likely closes after next few seasons and Brad Treliving had to take advantage of that and deal with the rest when it comes. On a team that looks much different than it did last season, here are the five worst contracts heading into the 2022-23 season.
Jets’ 5 Most Disappointing Losses of 2021-22
The Winnipeg Jets came into last season pegged by many as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, but continuously underachieved during the campaign, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoffs. The Jets’ complacency, inconsistency, and recurring foibles were frustrating to watch on many nights and led...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Slafkovsky, Monahan, Price, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the NHLPA Rookie Showcase next week, Sean Monahan visits the Bell Centre for the first time, and Jake Allen discusses the loss of Carey Price for the 2022-23 season. Plus, Habs draft pick Brett Stapley...
3 Blackhawks Prospects Most Likely to Make Opening Night Roster
As the Chicago Blackhawks enter the first full season of their rebuild, identifying what players could become part of the next competitive Blackhawks club should be an intriguing storyline. Thanks to a solid 2022 Draft, Chicago has noticeably improved its prospect pipeline this offseason. Now, Chicago’s rebuild is still young....
3 Mistakes Blackhawks GM Davidson Made During 2022 Offseason
The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the busiest teams in the league this offseason. This was to be expected, as general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson announced the team’s plans to rebuild. When looking at his moves this summer, it’s clear that he has made some notable mistakes along the way. Let’s take a look at a handful and why they already appear to be bad moves.
Penguins Are Happy to Have Mike Vellucci Back with the Team
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a very productive offseason. Not only have they re-signed important players and added several new ones, but they have also made some big moves on the management side of things. Former assistant coach Todd Reirden was promoted to associate coach and given a two-year contract extension, while head coach Mike Sullivan signed a three-year contract extension, and assistant coach Mike Vellucci signed a two-year extension. Vellucci’s new contract came as a bit of a surprise, as he spent much of the offseason interviewing with other teams for a head coaching position. However, the Penguins are lucky that he will still be behind their bench for the 2022-23 season.
Avalanche’s Newhook Poised For Breakout Season After Kadri Exit
After a long drawn-out waiting period, former Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri inked a new contract with the Calgary Flames, ending a fruitful three-year spell with the reigning Stanley Cup champions. While most teams would cringe at the idea of losing an 87-point player who was named an All-Star for nothing, the Avalanche are unlike other teams in the NHL. In 21-year-old Alex Newhook, they have a ready-made replacement who was drafted with the belief that he would one day assume the role of second-line center. With Kadri’s free-agent exit, that day has arrived. Let’s dig into why the Avalanche’s blossoming pivot is set to enjoy a productive breakout campaign in 2022-23.
3 Atlantic Division Goaltenders Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
Penguins News & Rumors: Sullivan, Jarry & Free-Agent Targets
Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we’ll cover everything going on surrounding the beloved hockey team in Pittsburgh. For today’s segment, we’ll cover head coach Mike Sullivan’s extension, Tristan Jarry’s likelihood of re-signing next, who could be potential replacements should he leave, and which remaining free agents make some sense for the Penguins.
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flames, Penguins, Ducks, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why did the Buffalo Sabres choose to give Tage Thompson an extension now? The team made a huge commitment coming off a breakout season but before they needed to. Meanwhile, a good seven or eight teams are in the mix for Evan Rodrigues with the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins among them.
Maple Leafs Commentary: John Tavares, Aging & Holding His Own
This is our fifth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting...
3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the favourites to win the Stanley Cup in 2023. However, fans have heard that one before. This team has looked good on paper for the last couple of seasons. In fact, it set franchise regular season records for victories and points last year. However, that hasn’t mattered in the playoffs as it’s been a first-round exit, year after year. That pattern is set to change in a big way.
Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
3 Blue Jackets’ Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a preseason game less than a month from now. With that said, it’s time to start setting up what to expect in the new season. Today, we will start out with something hot. Now that we have a clearer picture of what the Blue Jackets could look like when they hit the ice, it’s time to share our first impressions of what we could see. It’s three hot takes for the 2022-23 season.
Flyers Place Sanheim in Awkward Limbo with Cap Mismanagement
Travis Sanheim will enter the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia Flyers on the final year of his two-year contract signed last summer. Coming off a season when he was unquestionably the best defenseman on the team, he finds himself in an awkward position approaching free agency for an organization with the second-worst salary cap predicament in the NHL (from The Athletic, Ranking every NHL team’s salary cap situation, from best to worst, 7/12/22). General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher’s lucrative investments in a still underwhelming blue line might force a 26-year-old in his prime out the door as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
Devils Have 5 Good PTO Options to Consider
Today is Aug. 30, and with Labor Day this weekend in the States, it means NHL training camps are right around the corner. That also means PTO season is upon us. The New Jersey Devils roster is more or less set at this point, but bringing in a couple of players on PTOs to spur camp competition or fill some depth roles could never hurt. With some notable unrestricted free agents still available, let’s look at a few the Devils could invite to camp on PTOs.
3 Bruins Hoping to Repeat Last Season’s Success
For about the first two months of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins are going to be minus their top left wing and two of their top-four defensemen who are recovering from off-season surgeries. It’s a big hole and keeping their head above water in the standings until they can be healthy could be a tall order.
Nikita Kucherov Is Still a 100-Point Scorer if He Stays Healthy
When Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov missed the entire 2020-21 regular season due to hip surgery, he returned just in time for the postseason and scored 32 points, the most by any player that postseason. The team won their second consecutive Stanley Cup and he let loose in his now-legendary news conference that shined a floodlight on the real Russian-born star.
