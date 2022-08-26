ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

moon riverr
5d ago

Funny DeSantis has a way of putting a foot in his mouth. Guess he forgot that it’s the Cuban votes that got him in office. At the same time one has to wonder why Cuban citizenship is so much easier to obtain than Mexican citizenship. How are Cubans entering the Country.

Shelley Blake
4d ago

send them to Delaware. Florida is overcrowded with immigrants and the Americans are paying the price. The are bankrupting this country. We can't take care of everyone in the world.

Annie Sam
4d ago

it just goes to show some Cubans with a little $$$$$$ in their pockets thinks they are better than the less fortunate, but the less fortunate are the ones who put them in power. Republicans don't care about poor people. only care when they need their vote. she and Desantis are both Cubans who thinks that they are better than and continue to deny poorer Cubans their rights.

The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

