ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
odusports.com

Game One Preview: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hosts Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the 2022 season opener at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion (0-0 Sun Belt) vs. Virginia Tech (0-0 ACC) Date Friday, Sept. 2 • 7 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. •...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women’s Soccer Ends Road Swing In 3-0 Loss At ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The Old Dominion women's soccer team concluded its three-game season opening road swing with a 3-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at East Carolina. "This was a sore one," said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind. "We started well and then allowed a needless penalty kick which gave them a ton of momentum and we never really recovered."
GREENVILLE, NC
odusports.com

Early Second Half Goal Sinks Monarchs In 1-0 Loss To American

NORFOLK, Va. -- American University's Robert Matei headed in a corner kick 43 seconds into the second half and the visiting Eagles made that stand up in a 1-0 win over Old Dominion in a non-conference men's soccer match Sunday night. After a first half that saw teams put together...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Sports#W M#The Old Dominion#The Boston College Eagles#Odu

Comments / 0

Community Policy