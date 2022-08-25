Read full article on original website
Minium: ODU Women's Soccer Team Hopes to Break Attendance Record Thursday Against Virginia Tech
NORFOLK, Va. – Twenty five hours before Old Dominion hosts Virginia Tech in a highly-anticipated football game, the ODU Women's Soccer Team hosts Virginia Tech in a game in which the Monarchs hope to break their home-game attendance record. And a three-game losing streak. ODU (0-3) and Virginia Tech...
Game One Preview: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hosts Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the 2022 season opener at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion (0-0 Sun Belt) vs. Virginia Tech (0-0 ACC) Date Friday, Sept. 2 • 7 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. •...
Women’s Soccer Ends Road Swing In 3-0 Loss At ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The Old Dominion women's soccer team concluded its three-game season opening road swing with a 3-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at East Carolina. "This was a sore one," said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind. "We started well and then allowed a needless penalty kick which gave them a ton of momentum and we never really recovered."
Early Second Half Goal Sinks Monarchs In 1-0 Loss To American
NORFOLK, Va. -- American University's Robert Matei headed in a corner kick 43 seconds into the second half and the visiting Eagles made that stand up in a 1-0 win over Old Dominion in a non-conference men's soccer match Sunday night. After a first half that saw teams put together...
Minium: With Opener against Virginia Tech Days Away, Here's a Fans Guide to S.B. Ballard Stadium
NORFOLK, Va. – The best advice I can give to the 22,000 fans who will attend Old Dominion's football opener Friday against Virginia Tech is something you might have heard as a kid from your parents: get there early. And once you do, go check out Kaufman Mall, a...
