Volokh Conspiracy Symposium on the National Constitution Center "Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy" Project

I am pleased to announce that, this week, the Volokh Conspiracy will host a symposium featuring participants in the National Constitution Center's "Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy" project. The NCC commissioned reports by three teams making recommendations on the topic outlined in the title: a Team Conservative Report (written by team leader Sarah Isgur, David French, and Jonah Goldberg, all affiliated with The Dispatch), a Team Libertarian Report (also available on SSRN) (authored by Clark Neily and Walter Olson of the Cato Institute, and myself), and a Team Progressive Report (coauthored by prominent election law scholars Edward Foley and Franita Tolson).
Thursday Open Thread

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Court Rejects Suit by Volunteer Yale Psych Professor Fired for Public Diagnosis of Trump and Alan Dershowitz

Lee v. Yale Univ., decided today by Judge Sarah Merriam (D. Conn.), was brought by Dr. Bandy Lee, a volunteer (uncompensated) clinical professor in the Yale School of Medicine's Law and Psychiatry Division. (This volunteer service required her to "participate in four hours of student-related, teaching, or supervisory activities per week. These activities could be satisfied through teaching a course, lectures, through advising students in connection with their thesis preparation, supervising residents, participating in seminars and grand rounds, engaging in scholarly activity, participating in department administration, and other activities.") She was fired on Sept. 4, 2020 for the following reasons:
Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy: A Libertarian View

The events leading up to Inauguration Day 2021 posed a stress test for America's republican institutions, and we need to be ready should more such tests follow. In particular, proposals to overhaul the nation's electoral institutions should be judged in the light of the lessons of that brush with constitutional extremity. Reforms that shore up what we now can see as critical weaknesses deserve high priority; reforms irrelevant to these dangers might well go to the back burner, if not be set aside for now; and proposals that would actually create new risks of constitutional crisis are unlikely to be right for the moment.
Student Debt Forgiveness Folly

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Associate Editor Liz Wolfe as they criticize President Joe Biden's recently announced student loan forgiveness program. 2:07: Biden's executive order to cancel student debt. 29:33: Weekly Listener Question:. Why is the abortion debate...
The Student Loan Forgiveness Fiasco

President Joe Biden declared yesterday that COVID-19 provides a legal basis for wiping out millions of people's student loan debt, to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars. Anyone making under $125,000 per year will be eligible for the student loan forgiveness program, which will allow for the erasure of up to $10,000 to $20,000 in debt per person. And any which way you look at it, this is a bad move.
When Scientists Are Gullible Activists

"Trust the science," say the media. Polls show that fewer Americans do. There's good reason for that. "They don't trust science because science is increasingly untrustworthy," says science writer Andrew Follett in my new video. "The only group that trusts science right now is Democrats." Sixty-four percent of Democrats have...
