Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup begins Sept. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup is just around the bend!. This year’s campaign is scheduled to take place Sept. 10–17 in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) says participating groups are invited to sign up for a...
Fox17

West Side Walk for Gilda's taking place September 17

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting a non-competitive fundraising walk on Saturday, September 17 to raise money for their organization, West Side Walk for Gilda's. Not only is the West Side Walk for Gilda’s a great way to get out and enjoy the early days of fall, but it is also a Celebration of the West Side and includes a block party celebration following the 1.5-mile non-competitive fundraising walk.
Fox17

Toy Haven returns to Holland bigger and better on Sept. 3

The toys are back in town, and this year, Toy Haven in Holland is going to be bigger than ever with a new venue, more special guests, and more toys on September 3. In addition to the many toy vendors, both vintage and modern, there will also be local artists and authors showing off their work available for purchase.
Fox17

Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
Fox17

Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river

EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
Fox17

Deputies: Missing Plainfield Twp. mom may be with Wyoming man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and East Beltline Avenue.
Billy Joel
Fox17

Florida UPS driver delivers special birthday surprise for 5-year-old

PLANT CITY, Fla. — If it’s a weekday afternoon, you’ll most likely find 5-year-old Brantley Kimbel looking out of his bedroom window, eagerly awaiting UPS delivery driver Michelle Dearhart. “Every time he’d see her, it didn’t matter where I was, he’d see her truck come by, and...
Fox17

Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival returns Sept. 9-11

The corks will soon be popping at the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival on September 9-11. The whole weekend of the festival is packed with events for friends and families of all ages. From the all-ages grape stomp to the wine and beer tastings to the craft show and parade, there’s certain to be something for everyone.
Fox17

Neighborhood Activation Project coming together to improve West MI areas

The Neighborhood Action Project improves the homes and businesses of black and brown communities around Grand Rapids. The first step toward doing that is by bringing people together to help connect, beautify, and help protect these neighborhoods. Help them complete their mission by joining them for a special event coming...
Fox17

Pennsylvania man wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A man from Pennsylvania won more than $2 million from the Michigan Lottery. We’re told the 59-year-old won $2.08 million from a Lotto 47 jackpot last year. The Michigan Lottery says the prize was about to expire next month after the winning numbers were drawn...
Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
Fox17

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Mills St. and Lake St. The victim was shot in the face and died at the scene. He has since been...
Fox17

Suspect in Holland shooting death arrested in Illinois

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Roberts back in June. Thaddeus Cortez Wilson was arrested in Illinois Monday following collaborative efforts with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. This comes more...
Fox17

Federal and state leaders tour Calvin Prison Initiative

IONIA, Mich. — Calvin University held a news conference detailing its program to offer college education to inmates. University President Wiebe Boer was joined by state and U.S. leaders Tuesday afternoon outside Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia. U.S. Department of Education Secretary James Kvaal began the event...
Fox17

Parchment man sentenced to nearly 6 years for robbing 2 Kzoo banks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man from Parchment has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for robbing two banks in Kalamazoo last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Matthew Allen Main was sentenced to 70 months after pleading guilty to the robberies of Chase Bank and Community Promise Federal Credit Union days apart from one another in October 2021.
