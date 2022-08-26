Read full article on original website
Fox17
19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup begins Sept. 10
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup is just around the bend!. This year’s campaign is scheduled to take place Sept. 10–17 in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) says participating groups are invited to sign up for a...
Fox17
West Side Walk for Gilda's taking place September 17
Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting a non-competitive fundraising walk on Saturday, September 17 to raise money for their organization, West Side Walk for Gilda's. Not only is the West Side Walk for Gilda’s a great way to get out and enjoy the early days of fall, but it is also a Celebration of the West Side and includes a block party celebration following the 1.5-mile non-competitive fundraising walk.
Fox17
Toy Haven returns to Holland bigger and better on Sept. 3
The toys are back in town, and this year, Toy Haven in Holland is going to be bigger than ever with a new venue, more special guests, and more toys on September 3. In addition to the many toy vendors, both vintage and modern, there will also be local artists and authors showing off their work available for purchase.
Fox17
Consumers Energy provides free ice cream in Kalamazoo as crews restore power
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy rewarded energy customers for their patience Tuesday with some free ice cream in Kalamazoo following Monday night’s storm. Ice cream was handed out at Shultz’s Treat Street on Oakland Drive during the afternoon. This comes after the energy service provider restored power...
Fox17
Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
Fox17
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
EMPIRE, Mich. — Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month. The National Park Service says the Platte River was diverted sometime between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Witnesses are asked to connect with investigators anonymously by calling...
Fox17
Deputies: Missing Plainfield Twp. mom may be with Wyoming man
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and East Beltline Avenue.
Fox17
Grand Rapids FD to host internship program for prospective firefighters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) plans to host a Fire Cadet Program to offer young people a pathway to fighting fires as a career option. We’re told the program was approved by the Grand Rapids City Commission and will recruit as many as six internships.
Fox17
Florida UPS driver delivers special birthday surprise for 5-year-old
PLANT CITY, Fla. — If it’s a weekday afternoon, you’ll most likely find 5-year-old Brantley Kimbel looking out of his bedroom window, eagerly awaiting UPS delivery driver Michelle Dearhart. “Every time he’d see her, it didn’t matter where I was, he’d see her truck come by, and...
Fox17
Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival returns Sept. 9-11
The corks will soon be popping at the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival on September 9-11. The whole weekend of the festival is packed with events for friends and families of all ages. From the all-ages grape stomp to the wine and beer tastings to the craft show and parade, there’s certain to be something for everyone.
Fox17
Neighborhood Activation Project coming together to improve West MI areas
The Neighborhood Action Project improves the homes and businesses of black and brown communities around Grand Rapids. The first step toward doing that is by bringing people together to help connect, beautify, and help protect these neighborhoods. Help them complete their mission by joining them for a special event coming...
Fox17
Pennsylvania man wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. — A man from Pennsylvania won more than $2 million from the Michigan Lottery. We’re told the 59-year-old won $2.08 million from a Lotto 47 jackpot last year. The Michigan Lottery says the prize was about to expire next month after the winning numbers were drawn...
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
Fox17
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Mills St. and Lake St. The victim was shot in the face and died at the scene. He has since been...
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: How to create a safety net for retirement
If you've ever watched a tightrope walker, your eyes might automatically look down to see if there's a safety net to catch them if they fall. The same type of safety net can help you save your retirement money from falling away. Jacobs Financial Services explains how they can help...
Fox17
Suspect in Holland shooting death arrested in Illinois
HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Roberts back in June. Thaddeus Cortez Wilson was arrested in Illinois Monday following collaborative efforts with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. This comes more...
Fox17
Federal and state leaders tour Calvin Prison Initiative
IONIA, Mich. — Calvin University held a news conference detailing its program to offer college education to inmates. University President Wiebe Boer was joined by state and U.S. leaders Tuesday afternoon outside Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia. U.S. Department of Education Secretary James Kvaal began the event...
Fox17
Dutton Fire urges more to apply for first responder positions amid US shortage
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Dutton Fire Department (DFD) is raising awareness for the nationwide shortage of first responders after crews were unable to send aid to a Kent County crash victim for an estimated 60 minutes Tuesday evening. We’re told that person had sustained Med I injuries in...
Fox17
Parchment man sentenced to nearly 6 years for robbing 2 Kzoo banks
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man from Parchment has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for robbing two banks in Kalamazoo last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Matthew Allen Main was sentenced to 70 months after pleading guilty to the robberies of Chase Bank and Community Promise Federal Credit Union days apart from one another in October 2021.
Fox17
Red flag warning issued at Holland State Park amid hazardous lake conditions
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland State Park has issued a red flag warning amid hazardous conditions along the lakeshore Tuesday morning. The public is asked to stay clear of Lake Michigan while the warning is in effect. WATCH: Ottawa County releases Red Flag PSA to promote water safety. We’re told...
