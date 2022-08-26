ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

New York City designates Times Square a 'gun-free zone'

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” The quickly adopted law, however, has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others

Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun …?. The muzzle velocity of an AR-15 (which is to say, the speed at which the bullet travels when it leaves the rifle) is about 3300 feet per second (here's an anti-AR-15 Washington Monthly article confirming that). Other rifles have muzzle velocities in the same general range, 2500-4000 feet per second or so according to this list, or 2700-3150 in this list (PDF p. 45), though the velocity is also influenced in some measure by barrel length. If the AR-15 bullets are faster than most rifles (not "any other" rifles), they're only slightly faster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden proves he can't be trusted on inflation, even if saved by the Fed

President Joe Biden and his team schooled us on inflation with this week’s student loan debt forgiveness announcement, but not in quite the way they think. Inflation is showing signs of tapering off, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has vowed to do what it takes to continue squeezing it out of the economy. “Last month incomes were up, and overall prices were down — that’s according to an important measure of inflation, which showed prices actually came down nationwide last month,” Biden said in a celebratory statement issued by the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Georgia Supreme Court on Sincerity and Religious Exemptions

From In the Interest of C.C., decided yesterday by the Georgia Supreme Court, in a unanimous opinion written by Presiding Justice Nels Peterson:. The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) is the temporary custodian of Appellants John and Brittani Chandler's three children. {The Lumpkin County Juvenile Court temporarily removed the Chandlers' children into DFCS's custody on January 6, 2021. The Chandlers consented to an adjudication that the children were dependent within the meaning of OCGA § 15-11-2 (22), and that it was contrary to the welfare of the children to be returned to a home of a parent at that time.}
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Third Circuit Sends Down to District Court the Second Amendment Challenge to N.J.'s Ban on >10-Round Magazines

From Ass'n of N.J. Rifle & Pistol Clubs Inc. v. Attorney General (3d Cir.), decided today by the Third Circuit (Judges Kent Jordan and Jane Roth):. This matter having been remanded for further consideration in light of the Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen (2022), and upon consideration of the parties' positions on whether it should in turn be remanded to the District Court for decision in the first instance under the standard announced in Bruen, it is hereby ORDERED that the matter is so remanded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

New York Set to Hobble 'Legal' Cannabis with Taxes and Regulations

Politicians who fail to learn from their stupid decisions are doomed to repeat them, and prohibitionist policies seem to offer the toughest lessons of all. Time and again, government officials impose bans on things they don't like only to drive the public to illegal sellers. Politicians then grudgingly "legalize" the market but burden it with taxes and red tape that keep the black market thriving. New York seems ready to recreate all of the mistakes of the past with a "legal" recreational market so hobbled that it will offer uncompetitive prices to consumers and daunting barriers to vendors.
POLITICS
Reason.com

N.C. Election Criminal Libel Statute Enjoined Pending Appeal

From yesterday's decision in Grimmett v. Freeman, entered by Judge Toby Heytens, joined by Judge Albert Diaz:. In 2020, Josh Stein and Jim O'Neill were engaged in a heated campaign to serve as attorney general of North Carolina. The Stein campaign ran an advertisement the O'Neill campaign believes was false. Stein ultimately won the election.
POLITICS
Reason.com

Reason.com

