MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
New York City designates Times Square a 'gun-free zone'
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” The quickly adopted law, however, has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
This Grandmother Didn't Submit the Proper Banking Form. Now the IRS Wants $2.1 Million From Her.
The IRS wants to seize more than $2 million from an elderly woman, whose family fled from Nazi Germany, for failing to report her father's endowment to her. Now, she's petitioning the Supreme Court to consider whether this is an unconstitutionally excessive fine. The Institute for Justice, representing Monica Toth,...
President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others
Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun …?. The muzzle velocity of an AR-15 (which is to say, the speed at which the bullet travels when it leaves the rifle) is about 3300 feet per second (here's an anti-AR-15 Washington Monthly article confirming that). Other rifles have muzzle velocities in the same general range, 2500-4000 feet per second or so according to this list, or 2700-3150 in this list (PDF p. 45), though the velocity is also influenced in some measure by barrel length. If the AR-15 bullets are faster than most rifles (not "any other" rifles), they're only slightly faster.
Washington Examiner
Biden proves he can't be trusted on inflation, even if saved by the Fed
President Joe Biden and his team schooled us on inflation with this week’s student loan debt forgiveness announcement, but not in quite the way they think. Inflation is showing signs of tapering off, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has vowed to do what it takes to continue squeezing it out of the economy. “Last month incomes were up, and overall prices were down — that’s according to an important measure of inflation, which showed prices actually came down nationwide last month,” Biden said in a celebratory statement issued by the White House.
Protecting People from Their Own Religious Communities: Judicial Evaluation of a Religious Community's Qualities
This new article of mine will be coming out next year in the Journal of Law and Religion, and I thought I'd serialize it here; there's still plenty of time for editing, so I'd love to hear people's feedback. Here's Part III (Part II is more doctrinal, so I'm skipping it for now, but you can read it in the PDF, if you'd like).
Georgia Supreme Court on Sincerity and Religious Exemptions
From In the Interest of C.C., decided yesterday by the Georgia Supreme Court, in a unanimous opinion written by Presiding Justice Nels Peterson:. The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) is the temporary custodian of Appellants John and Brittani Chandler's three children. {The Lumpkin County Juvenile Court temporarily removed the Chandlers' children into DFCS's custody on January 6, 2021. The Chandlers consented to an adjudication that the children were dependent within the meaning of OCGA § 15-11-2 (22), and that it was contrary to the welfare of the children to be returned to a home of a parent at that time.}
Third Circuit Sends Down to District Court the Second Amendment Challenge to N.J.'s Ban on >10-Round Magazines
From Ass'n of N.J. Rifle & Pistol Clubs Inc. v. Attorney General (3d Cir.), decided today by the Third Circuit (Judges Kent Jordan and Jane Roth):. This matter having been remanded for further consideration in light of the Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen (2022), and upon consideration of the parties' positions on whether it should in turn be remanded to the District Court for decision in the first instance under the standard announced in Bruen, it is hereby ORDERED that the matter is so remanded.
FOXBusiness
Top industry group raises alarm on future of green energy: 'Has now become a crisis'
FIRST ON FOX: The National Mining Association (NMA) issued a stark warning Tuesday that the U.S. is too reliant on imports to fulfill mineral requirements needed for green energy projects. The NMA, which is the leading trade organization representing mining interests in the U.S., expressed its concerns in a federal...
New York Set to Hobble 'Legal' Cannabis with Taxes and Regulations
Politicians who fail to learn from their stupid decisions are doomed to repeat them, and prohibitionist policies seem to offer the toughest lessons of all. Time and again, government officials impose bans on things they don't like only to drive the public to illegal sellers. Politicians then grudgingly "legalize" the market but burden it with taxes and red tape that keep the black market thriving. New York seems ready to recreate all of the mistakes of the past with a "legal" recreational market so hobbled that it will offer uncompetitive prices to consumers and daunting barriers to vendors.
N.C. Election Criminal Libel Statute Enjoined Pending Appeal
From yesterday's decision in Grimmett v. Freeman, entered by Judge Toby Heytens, joined by Judge Albert Diaz:. In 2020, Josh Stein and Jim O'Neill were engaged in a heated campaign to serve as attorney general of North Carolina. The Stein campaign ran an advertisement the O'Neill campaign believes was false. Stein ultimately won the election.
California Lawmakers Are Being Hypocritical About 'Harm Reduction' Policies
Some California Democrats have recently discovered the concept of "harm reduction" when it comes to a variety of drug-related matters. As the National Harm Reduction Coalition explains, this idea "accepts, for better or worse, that licit and illicit drug use is part of our world and chooses to work to minimize its harmful effects."
Reason.com
