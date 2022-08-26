ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

State
Colorado State
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Hutch Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

K-State basketball adds two walk-ons

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey and Peyton Ackerman to the Wildcat program for the 2022-2023 season. Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining while Ackerman will be a true freshman with the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

‘Elegance in Jazz’ concert held at Cyrus Hotel

TOPEKA (KSNT) – R&J Productions of Topeka has teamed up with the Cyrus Hotel to sponsor the “Elegance In Jazz” concert Saturday evening. “Elegance In Jazz” features local musicians, comedians, a formal dress attire and adult beverages and appetizers.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading

Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
READING, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas educators recall pain of Brownback era, urge support for Gov. Laura Kelly

TOPEKA — Charrica Osborne remembers spending up to $800 of her own money every year on classroom supplies for her students at a Wichita public school as funding eroded under former Gov. Sam Brownback. Osborne had three children in school and was still paying off student loans for her master’s degree. Her husband at one […] The post Kansas educators recall pain of Brownback era, urge support for Gov. Laura Kelly appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

