Read full article on original website
Related
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Arkansas is top 20 of hardest working states
All the hard work in Arkansas has gained it a national ranking.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms
Sunshine is warming Central Arkansas up into the 90s. Little Rock will likely top out at 94° this afternoon. As the front slips south showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Everyone won’t get rain. It’s just a 30% chance this afternoon. By 4:00 we should start seeing development. This will carry into this evening.
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity
High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it's definitely something to write about!
Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US
A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.
KTLO
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power
Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thv11.com
Arkansas realtors explain now is the time to buy
Though there's still a shortage of homes for sale, the housing market has been improving. Realtors explained that it's competitive for first-time home buyers.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday
SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
Arkansas school districts experience rising construction costs during inflation
School districts in Arkansas continue to see the long-term impacts of inflation. One superintendent said some construction projects cost millions more than intended.
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review
A stop-gap measure to keep Arkansas’ tire recycling program running fell through on Friday, meaning scrap tire piles will keep growing in large sections of the state. A request from the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality for $1 million from state savings to shore up the Arkansas Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Act Program was […] The post Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More heat Monday with scattered afternoon storms
MONDAY MORNING: We will see mostly sunny skies through much of your morning, heating temperatures into the upper 80s to lower 90s by midday. Rain should hold off through the morning. MONDAY AFTERNOON: The heat continues to build through the afternoon. Highs likely reach the low and mid-90s while heat...
thv11.com
Arkansas fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
KSNB Local4
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
talkbusiness.net
Energy officials tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act; UA solar project announced
A new federal law that’s expected to impact climate change will extend or establish tax incentives for solar arrays, electric vehicles and U.S. manufacturers of solar array components, Arkansas energy officials said. On Friday (Aug. 26), the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association hosted a virtual event to highlight how the...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Comments / 0