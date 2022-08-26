ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas State
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power

Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tracking afternoon t-storms for Sunday

SUNDAY: The humidity was noticeably higher Saturday. This higher humidity will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, keeping our temperatures mild overnight. Sunday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will feature building clouds and several pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The showers will be more...
Arkansas Advocate

Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review

A stop-gap measure to keep Arkansas’ tire recycling program running fell through on Friday, meaning scrap tire piles will keep growing in large sections of the state. A request from the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality for $1 million from state savings to shore up the Arkansas Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Act Program was […] The post Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
thv11.com

Arkansas fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
KSNB Local4

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Jake Wells

Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
