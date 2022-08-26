(ORADELL, NJ) -- Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies, will open its 90th season with one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted by BCP - Ragtime: The Musical. Performances begin Saturday, September 17 and run thru Saturday, October 15 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards®, and winning for Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Orchestrations, Ragtime: The Musical was called by Time Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years."

