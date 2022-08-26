Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
Related
YES "Close To The Edge" 50th Anniversary Tour Comes to bergenPAC
(ENGELWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Perfoming Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES who will celebrate the anniversary of their 1972 iconic album, “Close To The Edge.” This marks the band’s first trek in the U.S. since 2019. The tour kicks off in October and makes it way to the bergenPAC on November 17 at 8:00pm.
The ShowRoom to Offer $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- In celebration of National Cinema Day, Saturday, September 3rd, all tickets for all screenings at The ShowRoom Cinema will be $3.00. Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at 6:00pm. National Cinema Day, a celebration of American moviegoing, is being launched by...
This Fall at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The 28th season at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children’s shows Peppa Pig and more. They’ll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!
Paper Mill Playhouse presents "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2022-2023 season. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, October 7 and play through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9. On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival Takes Place September 24th
(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Ghost of the Arcade" by Sean Tobin
Sean Tobin’s local hit “Ghost of the Arcade” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY DIANE DEMEMMO. After some national touring this summer, Asbury Park singer-songwriter Sean Tobin and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, will rock the Asbury boards on Aug. 31 to end the the Asbury Park Live series to benefit Asbury Park Music Foundation.
Jukebox Saturday Night Brings the Sounds of Swing to OCC’s Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Join Jukebox Saturday Night at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts for a musical revue of the great Big Bands of the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00pm. Jukebox Saturday Night is a musical review of the great Big Bands of the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s.
Princeton Festival Guild presents "Notes of Wine and Song" fundraiser
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3:00pm-5:30pm. Proceeds will go directly to the PSO’s Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2023 performances.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mile Square Theatre presents "Berta, Berta"
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Mile Square Theatre (MST) will begin Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director with Angelica Chéri’s Berta, Berta, which will be directed by Free. After committing an unforgivable crime, Leroy is granted one final wish: a chance to make amends with his long-lost lover Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate. Berta, Berta runs from September 21 through October 16.
SOPAC presents Comedian Paul Reiser
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Comedian Paul Reiser is back on a stand-up comedy tour and will come to South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Special guest Vance Gilbert will open the night. Comedian, actor and television writer Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most...
RVCC to Present First Concert in Mozaika Series Season Featuring Piano Trio
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a performance by the Arnett-Herrmann-Stuparević Piano Trio, Sunday, September 18 at 2:00pm. The event, the first in the MOZAIKA Concert Series’ 2022-2023 season, will be held in the Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The performance will feature piano trios by Joseph Haydn, Clara Schumann, and Amy Beach.
Inside Hudson Theatre Works' 2022-23 Season
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works has announced their 2022-23 season - their 10th year of producing professional theatre. They open on September 24- 25 with their first children’s show in 2 years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1-2 with their in- house company, the Forge, will be presenting the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
Eric Ginsberg to Host a Songwriter's Workshop
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Calling all local songwriters: come work on songwriting at the Songwriter's Workshop on Friday, September 9th from 7:30pm to 11:00pm. The workshop is hosted by Eric Ginsberg and takes place at Over The Moon Art Studios in Asbury Park. Bring a song at any stage but final, and give and receive feedback to and from your peers.
South Camden Theatre Company presents "The Brothers Size"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company presents The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney across three weekends from September 9-25 . The show is directed by Damien J. Wallace, a Philadelphia based director, AEA Equity Actor and theatre teacher. The play follows Ogun Size, his younger brother Oshoosi Size, and Oshoosi’s friend Elegba. Oshoosi has just been released from prison and is staying with his older brother Ogun.
2022 Bergenstock Music Festival
(RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ) -- The annual Bergenstock Music Festival, a celebration of original music from Bergen County, returns to the Overpeck County Park Ampitheater in Ridgefield Park on Sunday, September 25 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. The free festival features songwriters and original bands hailing from Bergen County, covering a wide array of musical genres including pop, rock, and R&B.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS from "Chess, the Musical" at Surflight Theatre
(BEACH HAVEN, NJ) -- Surflight Theatre, New Jersey’s “Broadway at the Beach,” is presenting a reimagined Chess, the Musical this August. Using the English version of the script and score, this musical set during the Cold-War involves a politically heated chess tournament between two grandmasters: an American and a Soviet. Performances run from August 23rd through September 4th. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Bergen County Players kick off 90th season with "Ragtime: The Musical"
(ORADELL, NJ) -- Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies, will open its 90th season with one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted by BCP - Ragtime: The Musical. Performances begin Saturday, September 17 and run thru Saturday, October 15 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards®, and winning for Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Orchestrations, Ragtime: The Musical was called by Time Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years."
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass LIVE! in Seaside Heights, NJ
The crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ this Saturday, August 13, 2022 evening is ready to experience the vibe of two talented contemporary musical groups, The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass. The Wood Brothers — guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood, and percussionist Jano Rix — take the...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0