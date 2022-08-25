ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police

A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
Daily Voice

Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop

An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police

A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
Bay Net

Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WUSA9

Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
wfmd.com

Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business

The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
