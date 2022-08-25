Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police
A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop
An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Motorcyclist killed in Felton crash
FENTON, DE – Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fenton that took place...
25-Year-Old Charged for Murder in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD- a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was charged with the murder of 38-year-old Delaney Simmons,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect charged for two robberies of same store in Frederick City
FREDERICK,D – police in Frederick have arrested a man wanted for at least two robberies...
PHOTO: Police release image of suspect wanted for series of indecent exposure, assaults on W&OD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has released a photo of the man wanted for a series of indecent exposure and assault incidents that happened on the W&OD Trail. The person of interest is also suspected of being involved in a recent attempted abduction. On Aug....
Police Seeking Suspect in I-495 Shooting
FAIRFAX, VA – Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle while...
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Police Search for Man Who Grabbed Teen, Women Along W&OD Trail
A man who tried to abduct a teenage girl in Reston, Virginia, Tuesday night is the same person who assaulted two women on Friday in other parts of Northern Virginia along the W&OD Trail, police say. A search for the suspect is underway. A 14-year-old girl was walking her dog...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder
A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police
A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
bethesdamagazine.com
7-year-old seriously injured after driver fails to stop for MCPS school bus, police say
A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured while getting off her school bus Tuesday when a driver did not obey the vehicle’s stop signals, according to Montgomery County police. The crash happened at about 3:53 p.m. in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village, according to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
Frederick shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Frederick, Maryland- detectives from the Frederick Police Department are conducting an investigation after a shooting...
Two juveniles arrested after vandalism incidents at Pyle Middle School
by Montgomery County Police Department Gaithersburg, MD – Two juvenile males from Bethesda have been arrested,...
Bay Net
Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Suspect Sought in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old Silver Spring Man
Detectives with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an August 25 shooting that killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. “At approximately 8:16 p.m. [on Thursday, August 25], members of the First District responded to the [800...
Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
wfmd.com
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
Shore News Network
112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0