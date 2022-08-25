ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Freehold Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ocscanner.news

LACEY: PERSON ON BICYCLE STRUCK BY CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a pedestrian on a bicycle has been struck by a car at Spruce and Walnut in Lanoka Harbor. We have no information as to the condition of the victim since this is a developing story.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
msn.com

Man charged with providing drugs in Monmouth jail overdose death

A man being held at the Monmouth County jail has been charged with smuggling heroin into the facility and providing the drugs to another man who later overdosed and died, authorities said Monday. Alvino Hinton, 47, of Long Branch, is charged with strict liability for drug induced death, a first-degree...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash

The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU KNOW ANY OF THESE PEOPLE

The Freehold Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying suspects for trespassing. On 08/21/2022 at approximately 9:45pm, the above-pictured subjects entered the Poets Corner pool house at 100 Thoreau Drive. The subjects caused damage inside the building and the chain link fence outside. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sean Foley at 732-462-7908 x6262 or [email protected] Anonymous tips are welcome.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hamilton, NJ man, 23, killed in three-vehicle I-195 crash

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on I-195 just past midnight early Saturday. The three-vehicle crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. at Exit 1B in the westbound lanes of I-195 near the interchange with I-295 and NJ-29, according to State Police.
wrnjradio.com

Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
