EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Police Investigating Crash in Berkeley
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township issued a traffic warning overnight after the...
17-year-old charged as an adult in weekend shooting of another teenager in Suitland
SUITLAND, MD – Police in Suitland have announced that a 17 year old male has...
DEVELOPING: Lakewood SRT Team Responds to Barricade Situation [UPDATED – PHOTO]
The Lakewood SRT (SWAT) team this afternoon responded to a home in Lakewood for a barricade situation. Police were summoned to the home shortly after 2:00 PM for reports of a man who allegedly threatened to shoot himself. Upon arrival, police came across a man who locked himself inside his...
D.C. Police Need Help Identifying Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was robbed at gunpoint in the early hours Friday morning....
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
D.C. Police Release Footage of Suspects Involved In The Shooting Death of 25 Year-Old Man
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Police in D.C. are asking for help in identifying suspects involved...
Delaware State Police Phone Number Spoofed in Statewide Phone Scam
by Delaware Strate Police The Delaware State Police is issuing the following advisory for a...
Dashcam and Surveillance Cameras capture motorcycle accident on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood [VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]
A dashcam and surveillance camera captured the accident at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Pine Street today. The motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Videos provided to TLS exclusively by Heshy’s Towing and by operators of surveillance camera. [TLS-95]
D.C. Victim Robbed At Gunpoint, Then Shot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was robbed at gunpoint, and after he did not comply...
Police Send North Jersey Gun Trafficker to Prison
From the Desk of New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin TRENTON –Acting Attorney General Matthew J....
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
LACEY: PERSON ON BICYCLE STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a pedestrian on a bicycle has been struck by a car at Spruce and Walnut in Lanoka Harbor. We have no information as to the condition of the victim since this is a developing story.
Man charged with providing drugs in Monmouth jail overdose death
A man being held at the Monmouth County jail has been charged with smuggling heroin into the facility and providing the drugs to another man who later overdosed and died, authorities said Monday. Alvino Hinton, 47, of Long Branch, is charged with strict liability for drug induced death, a first-degree...
Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash
The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
FREEHOLD: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU KNOW ANY OF THESE PEOPLE
The Freehold Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying suspects for trespassing. On 08/21/2022 at approximately 9:45pm, the above-pictured subjects entered the Poets Corner pool house at 100 Thoreau Drive. The subjects caused damage inside the building and the chain link fence outside. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sean Foley at 732-462-7908 x6262 or [email protected] Anonymous tips are welcome.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
Hamilton, NJ man, 23, killed in three-vehicle I-195 crash
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on I-195 just past midnight early Saturday. The three-vehicle crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. at Exit 1B in the westbound lanes of I-195 near the interchange with I-295 and NJ-29, according to State Police.
Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
