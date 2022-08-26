Three Tennessee Titans recently made ESPN’s list of the top 100 players in the NFL for 2022, but each of them were criminally underrated. The list, which is compiled by the votes of 50 NFL experts and based on how good they think players will be this coming season, has running back Derrick Henry at No. 61, safety Kevin Byard at No. 83, and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons at No. 92.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO