Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Radio Ink

Canton Ohio Fundraiser Tops $2M

The News/Talk 1480 WHBC & Mix 94.1 ‘Aultcare Wish-a-thon’ has passed the $2 Million mark. The Alpha Media Canton, OH stations 36 hour event this year raised nearly $230,000 for “Wishes Can Happen”. “It is amazing It took 10 years of the event to reach the...
downtownakron.com

Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival to Host Event on the Akron Innerbelt

Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival to Host Event on the Akron Innerbelt. Akron, Ohio, August 25, 2022 — The Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival, hosted by Open Tone Music, is scheduled to take place September 8-10, 2022 in Akron. On Saturday, September 10 from 11am-2pm, guests can join the festival on the decommissioned portion of the Akron Innerbelt for a unique, free musical and cultural experience. The event will feature music from the Ronell Regis Group and the James Gaiters Quartet Soul Revival. A panel discussion will be held between musical sets to discuss the history of music in the area where the Innerbelt now sits.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Local furniture store turns 70

Local furniture, appliance, mattress and accessories retailer Sheely's Furniture and Appliance is celebrating 70 years in the region while also giving back to the community.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Seniors dance the afternoon away at Avenue at Lyndhurst

Avenue at Lyndhurst Care and Rehabilitation Center activities department hosted staff and volunteers from Right at Home in Beachwood for an afternoon of song and dance on Aug. 23. Volunteers and staff members of both Right at Home and the Avenue at Lyndhurst led residents in dancing to a handful of well known crowd pleasers from “Electric Slide” to “Cupid Shuffle.”
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic offering appointments for flu vaccines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is now offering appointment-only flu vaccinations at several locations. Patients can either schedule the appointment online at MyChart or by phone. “Every year thousands of people are hospitalized as a result of the flu. It is a highly contagious respiratory infection that should not...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10

A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
BEACHWOOD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer

One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

KSU African Community Theatre presents courageous “No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs”

Kent State University’s African Community Theatre (ACT) isn’t afraid of a little controversy; after all, the title of their next play is called No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs. Written by John Henry Redwood and directed by Terrence Spivey, No Niggers, No Jews, No Dogs is set in 1949 North Carolina, where the Cheeks family — Rawl and his wife, Mattie, and their two daughters — makes its home. They are then visited by a Jewish scholar from Cleveland who’s researching the effects of prejudice on both blacks and Jews, and a mysterious local black woman who “wanders around wrapped in a black garment with a dark secret.”
KENT, OH

