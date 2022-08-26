McDonald's menu shake-up as popular favourite returns and new items disappear

Read full article on original website
Related
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Business Insider
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Big change for Asda shoppers starts this week
Shoppers at Asda will see a big change come in later this week. In a big shift, the supermarket will axe 'best before' dates from 250 fruit and veg items. It comes in on Thursday, September 1. It will see dates disappear from produce including fruit, potatoes, cauliflowers and carrots in all of its stores in an effort to reduce food waste, reports BirminghamLive.
Brooks Reveals a Tasty Collection of Running Shoes and Apparel Inspired by Breakfast Cereal
Next month, Brooks will deliver a collection that will have you thinking about your post-run breakfast. The running brand has revealed “Bowl O’ Brooks,” a collection of shoes, apparel and socks inspired by cereal, which the brand proclaimed “is an acceptable meal at all times of the day.” The range, according to Brooks, was created “to help runners start their morning off right.” The collection features the Launch 9, the Glycerin 20 and the Adrenaline GTS 22. The Launch 9 is a neutral road shoe designed with speed in mind, the Glycerin 20 is a neutral shoe made for the road or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Shoppers missing best supermarket deals because of 'confusing pricing'
Consumer champion Which? is calling on supermarkets to make pricing clearer warning confusing pricing practices are making it difficult for shoppers to work out which food and drink products are the best value. Some versions of the same product can cost up to three and a half times more (346%) per unit at the same supermarket, the consumer champion has found.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tickets on sale for Milton Keynes Santa grotto that's one of UK's largest festive attractions
The Snowman will be joining Santa's grotto at centre:mk in Milton Keynes this Christmas. The grotto is one of the largest across the United Kingdom and, this Christmas, it will also welcome an immersive experience based on the classic children's animation. Opening in Middleton Hall on November 18, the experience...
Comments / 0