ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

A Delphos area WWII vet turns 100

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - The Delphos Knights of Columbus was hopping Sunday afternoon to help celebrate a World War II veteran turning 100 years old. Harold Liebrecht hits the century mark on September 10th, but family, friends, and even an old classmate got the party started early. Liebrecht is known for being a mister fix-it and credits God for his longevity. He also likes to square dance, so we caught up between dances to him to ask him why he likes dancing so much.
DELPHOS, OH
hometownstations.com

Kalida Pioneer Days celebrating 150th Anniversary this year

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - It is the oldest festival in the State of Ohio, and it is getting ready to celebrate its century-and-a-half anniversary. Kalida Pioneer Days starts its 150th year on September 8th. To get ready for their historic weekend, they unveiled a couple of plaques on Sunday at Pioneer Park to mark the occasion. The one on the outside of the park that notes the 150 years of the festival and soon their will be a historical marker at the location too, to celebrate Pioneer Days being around since 1872. Getting the historical marker has been a three year process, and unfortunately, because of pandemic delays, it will not be done in time for the festival. But that is not going to stop all the fun and thousands of people coming to Kalida to be a part of history.
KALIDA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wapakoneta, OH
Sports
City
Wapakoneta, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Daily Advocate

Versailles intercepts triumph over Redskins

VERSAILLES — Versailles intercepts triumph over Redskins. In a nail biting game of back and forth, the Tigers and Redskins took turns intercepting passes in the hopes of gaining another victory, as both teams successfully won their first games of the season the week prior. In Friday’s battle, it was Versailles who came out victorious with a score of 26 to 21.
VERSAILLES, OH
Times-Bulletin

Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting

Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
VAN WERT, OH
hometownstations.com

The 172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close

172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close Saturday with a long-standing tradition, and another that making it’s comeback at the fair. The Allen County Fair car show made it return to the fairground after a 30-year absence. All make and models of classic or collector cars were available for people to admire. Speaking of works of art, down at the plaza stage, the bids were flying as the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers sculptures were going for some big bucks. Some of the pieces up for auction include a patriotic flag, all sorts of wildlife, and Brutus Buckeye.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News

Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced

MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur. Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life. “Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as...
MINSTER, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen Co. Fair is over and fairgrounds gets ready for Max's Trader Days

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Now that the fair is over, the Allen County Fair Board and staff cannot take a break, because they have another big event just around the corner. The Allen County Fair is the largest event for the fairgrounds, but next weekend can be arguably the second largest, Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races. There will be over 1,000 vendors and traders all over the fairgrounds for the three-day event, bringing in tens of thousands of people every year. So, the fairgrounds needs to be ready for them.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Sports
countynewsonline.org

Barn/Yard Sale – Greenville – 9/1-4

What: picnic table w/benches, dinner bell, cast iron kettle, mantle, wagons, trunks, cabinets, dressers, chairs, doors, benches, wash tubs, wood boxes, stroller, household and home decor, some holiday items.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Sweet and Savory Shanty offer baked goods

ALLEN COUNTY — Jennifer Albertson-Rope had been baking at home. Now she bakes at Sweet and Savory Shanty at 3031 Harding Highway. The building was acquired and remodeled during the pandemic. The business has been open for about a year and a half. But Friday morning was the time for the official grand opening.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Neil Armstrong’s hometown “Back to the Future 1969” anticipates NASA launch

WAPAKONETA — Two days before NASA’s first scheduled launch of its unmanned Artemis spacecraft in the first recent American attempt to return to the moon on August 29, Neil Armstrong’s hometown of Wapakoneta hosted an event called “Back to the Future 1969,” reflecting back in time to July 20 of that year when Armstrong became the first person to plant his boot on the lunar surface.
WAPAKONETA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Huber Heights man killed in crash

TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen arrested for aggravated menacing

A 15 year-old Bellefontaine teen was arrested Friday night around 9:30 after he pulled a BB-gun on two juveniles. Bellefontaine Police was dispatched to the area of Plumvalley Street and Water Avenue hours prior, around 5:30, regarding a silver Honda Pilot occupied by four males who pulled a bb-gun on two juveniles riding their bikes in the area.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy