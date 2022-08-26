Read full article on original website
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Why Floating Missouri’s Eleven Point River is a Bucket List Trip
There are only a couple of things I've done in my life where I could say to anyone else "you need to do this". This is one of those things. It's a float down the Eleven Point River in Missouri and I truly believe it should be a bucket list trip for anyone that enjoys the water and spending time together.
Shocking – Missouri is a Top 10 State for Lightning Fatalities
I see strange statistics all the time and most of the time there's a rhyme and reason for them. In this case, I'm mystified why Missouri is a top 10 state for lightning fatalities. What gives?. Before we try to figure out why, this lightning fatality data comes courtesy of...
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
msn.com
Is the town in ‘Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri' real?
MISSOURI — Yes, the crime is real, the billboards are real, but the town is fictional. Director Martin McDonagh explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the inspiration for the movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" came to him almost two decades ago. McDonagh saw three...
lakeexpo.com
Where To See Labor Day Weekend Fireworks At Lake Of The Ozarks: By Land & Water
The Lake of the Ozarks is the perfect place for Midwest boaters to spend the 2022 Labor Day Weekend, and the many fireworks shows make it even better. Here's a full list of fireworks displays happening around the Lake, this weekend. NOTE: Arrive early! Fireworks shows will start generally after...
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says
Schools need to stop trying to "appease people who can't be appeased," says Rep. Ian Mackey
msn.com
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer's Eatwell store.
msn.com
The Best Sight In The World Is Actually A Road Sign That Says Welcome To Missouri
Dorothy had it right when she said, “there’s no place like home.” No matter where in the world we travel, there’s just something about coming back home to our beautiful Missouri. We can all probably remember that moment when we see the “Missouri Welcomes You” sign and the warm feeling that rushes over us. After all, we know all of the amazingness that awaits in our home state, something that visitors are just about to discover.
msn.com
Missouri school district made headlines for bringing back spanking. But the practice is still legal in over a dozen states.
A Missouri school district has gained national attention and prompted protests among its high school students after announcing it was bringing back "corporal punishment," including spanking and paddling. The move to expand paddling in a U.S. school district is unusual, but data shows the practice is still legal in over...
boatlyfe.com
Second Day Of Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Opens With 186- And 207-MPH Runs
Day No. 2 of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Central Missouri opened with a bang, and we mean the good kind. On their first—and what will their only—pass of the day, Jim Schultz and Mike Faucher piloted Factory Billet, their 51-foot long Outerlimits V-bottom to 186 mph.
KYTV
First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The annual shootout boat race at Lake of the Ozarks wrapped up with a runaway boat. Division Chief of Training Rod Odenwald and Lieutenant Jim Wilson with the Mid-County Fire Protection District monitored everything at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. ”We could tell something was...
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas
A fire destroyed a barn near the Osage River in Cole County on Tuesday. The post Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
4 shot near Missouri school
JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
