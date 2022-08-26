ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

August Trip: R.O.M.E.O Lunch - Hillside Fine Dining

The Retired Older Men Eating Out (ROMEO) group will take the bus to eat at Hillside Fine Dining in Highland Village. Enjoy this fi ne dining experience at a reasonable price. You will be happy you went whether you have eaten here many times or if this will be your first time. (entrees $13 - $21).
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals committed to making it a better place to live, work, and play. In an effort to recognize those who have given unselfishly of themselves in service to others, the Town is looking for nom... Read on... Posted on:...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dirty Cajun Now Open

We can’t wait to try this one! Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is now open at 1913 Justin Rd., Suite 101, in the Shops of Flower Mound shopping mall. The New Orleans inspired restaurant offers almost any kind of seafood and freshwater delicacy you’re craving, even fried gator. Their menu also includes spicy jambalaya, crawfish cornbread, fried seafood basket combos, crab legs, and much more. For dessert, indulge in beignets, deep fried brownies, or pecan pie.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

