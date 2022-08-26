Read full article on original website
LA DOTD One Step Closer To Replacing Jimmie Davis Bridge
You might have even asked the question yourself, "What is taking so long for the DOTD to start the process of replacing the deteriorating, outdated Jimmie Davis Bridge over Red River?" Reading between the lines, it would appear as though the biggest snag is that really no one wants to...
Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests
Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
Shreveport Property Tax Collections Down – Sales Tax Revenues Up
In the recent State Legislative Audit of Shreveport's finances, there are some issues outlined by auditors that need corrective action, but I found some info in the document that should raise some serious red flags. Property taxes have plummeted in Shreveport over the past 10 years. In 2012, the city...
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
An Open Letter to Starbucks in Shreveport on PSL Day
We get it, Pumpkin Spiced Season is a huge money maker for y'all however, please hear our cries. Must you introduce the Pumpkin Spice Latte giving us all false hopes of cooler weather?. It's not fair to do this to us innocent folks in the south. It's hot, we are...
Bossier City Hall Raided by FBI – Police Officer Arrested
A Bossier City police officer has been arrested and the police department at Bossier City hall has been raided by the FBI. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. A statement from Bossier City leaders say they were notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
Give Your Feedback On Geek’d Con 2022 With This Survey
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, has become a premiere event in the Shreveport/Bossier area. Many in the Ark-La-Tex have started lumping it in with events like Mudbug Madness, Red River Revel, and other marquee events for our region. But events don't grow like that without help. In order to make...
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect
On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect
An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Melvin Slack Bows Out of Race
Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack, the only other Republican candidate, has withdrawn his name from the mayors race. Slack ends his campaign after a restraining order was issued by Judge Brady O'Callaghan after being accused of sexual harrassment and issuing death threats to a local woman. According to the report...
Louisiana Superdome Gets Dissed in Rankings
There is a recent article in USA Today that ranked to top 30 NFL football stadiums across the country. And I have to take issue with a few of their rankings. One, and anyone who knows me will be surprised by this, but how do you rank Texas' AT&T Stadium #7?
Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?
Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
Highland Jazz & Blues Fest Will Be Here Before You Know It
When one talks about "quality of life" in an area, it refers to places and events that make that area different, special, and better. The Shreveport Symphony, Shreveport Little Theatre, The American Rose Center and The Norton Art Gallery are all things Shreveport-Bossier can be very proud of. Events like The Red River Revel, Mudbug Madness, and another favorite, the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, are events that add to the quality of life in Shreveport Bossier.
Support Shreveport’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team Labor Day Weekend
The 20th Annual Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force Benefit Horse Show is coming up Labor Day weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2022, and it'll be fun for the entire family at Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA!. The one thing horse people love just as much...
Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws
Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete
Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today
A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
A Comprehensive Look Back At The History Of Geek’d Con Guests
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, launched way back in 2015. Minus the 2020 pandemic cancelation, the event has run non-stop since it's launch. With tens-of-thousands of fans in attendance each weekend the event is held, it has become one of Louisiana's largest annual pop culture events. Over the last 7...
