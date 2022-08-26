ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests

Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier City Hall Raided by FBI – Police Officer Arrested

A Bossier City police officer has been arrested and the police department at Bossier City hall has been raided by the FBI. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. A statement from Bossier City leaders say they were notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect

On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect

An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?

Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Highland Jazz & Blues Fest Will Be Here Before You Know It

When one talks about "quality of life" in an area, it refers to places and events that make that area different, special, and better. The Shreveport Symphony, Shreveport Little Theatre, The American Rose Center and The Norton Art Gallery are all things Shreveport-Bossier can be very proud of. Events like The Red River Revel, Mudbug Madness, and another favorite, the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, are events that add to the quality of life in Shreveport Bossier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws

Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete

Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
