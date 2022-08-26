ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

‘My shirt was melted to me’: College freshman struck by lightning on first day of class

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6A6d_0hWXw06k00

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A young woman is lucky to be alive after she was struck by lightning while attending her first day of classes at the University of West Florida.

Emma Eggler, 18, told WKRG that it was a rainy afternoon at UWF and she was walking through trees after leaving her math class.

“I didn’t really feel anything at all, I just woke up on the ground,” Eggler told WEAR.

When she woke up, she initially thought she had fallen and didn’t know what had happened.

“I didn’t realize that I had been struck by lightning,” Eggler told WKRG. “I was more embarrassed because I thought I tripped and fell on the ground. Then, I realized I couldn’t move, I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t do anything.”

Eggler had collapsed onto the sidewalk after lightning struck her in the chest.

“My shirt was completely open because of the lightning strike,” Eggler told WEAR. “It melted to me.”

The shock wave of electricity traveled through the left side of Eggler’s body, causing her watch to explode and burning a hole in her left sock and sneaker, WEAR reported.

Nelson Libbert, a senior, ran over to Eggler and called 911 while talking to her to help her calm down.

Libbert told WEAR he told Eggler: “I would be freaking out over this but you’re so strong, a strong freshman. I know this is a tough first day but believe it or not, you’re going to make it through this.”

When Eggler made it to a Pensacola hospital, doctors told her she was lucky.

“All of the doctors were in shock,” Eggler told WKRG. “They told me I needed to buy a lottery ticket because I was very lucky. They told me that the lightning went through really close to my heart.”

“We definitely feel like God performed a miracle for her,” Eggler’s mother, Erin, told WEAR. “That is the only explanation for why she is still with us.”

Eggler told WKRG she plans to return to classes next week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Florida high school artists design military-themed SRO cars

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — School Resource Officers at Fort Walton Beach and Crestview High Schools are riding around in a new style. Two high schoolers in Okaloosa County created winning decal wraps for a military-based patrol car. Victoria Couret and Skya Sturges created two different renditions focused on the military missions of Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
WEAR

Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
FLOMATON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Freshman#The Lightning Strike#Wear#Wkrg
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

School bus crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton-Destin Hospital opens 4-story patient care tower

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new four-story tower at the HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital will open 42 new beds for patients on Sept. 9, 2022. Hospital staff and local partners on the project gathered in the new cafeteria portion for multiple ribbon cuttings Tuesday. At a price tag of $100 Million, the addition […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach drug house busted: Police

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested two people Tuesday when they found “narcotics distribution items” and “narcotics paraphernalia,” according to a release from the FWBPD. John Paltrow, 38, and Susan Staubitz, 60, were both charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance residence. According […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
St. Pete Catalyst

Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: The KKK in Florida

The Gas and Oil Party (GOP), wants Floridians to believe that it's possible to both promote drilling in the Gulf of Mexico AND protect Florida beaches from the inevitability of oil spills which is, of course, ridiculous. This week's guest is Jamin Wells, a professor and researcher at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Wells is helping lead a project analyzing the deep involvement of one of Pensacola's most prominent historic citizens, T.T. Wentworth, in the Ku Klux Klan.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for credit card thief in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a man is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple locations in the Destin area this month. A release on Aug. 26 said the man was wanted for a residential burglary in Destin. The man is accused of breaking into a home on Terrapin […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy