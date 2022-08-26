Read full article on original website
Grace Period: Illinois To Extend I-Pass Expiration Dates
I'll confess to somewhat of a love/hate relationship with the Illinois I-Pass. The love part of it is due to the ease of use when you're out on the tollway. Stick it on your dashboard or window, just keep moving, and the tolls will take care of themselves. The hate...
SNAP Schedule: Illinois Link Card Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments...
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More
In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
New Illinois amendment would give constitutional right to join union
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A ballot question in the November election could change the debate around unions in Illinois for years. The “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would make it a constitutional right to collectively bargain or join a union in Illinois. It would also stop any laws from being able to change or restrict the process […]
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
Illinois voters can permanently cast ballots by mail
(WTVO) — Election officials reminded Illinois voters that they have the option to take advantage of a new law. Residents can cast ballots by mail on a permanent basis. The state has eight million registered voters. Residents do not have to sign up, but can fill out a form at home and put it in […]
Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit for $35M
Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.
Applications Open to Vote by Mail in Illinois; Here's Who Can Apply, and When Applications Are Due
Illinois voters have begun to receive notices about the ability to vote-by-mail in the state, and many may have questions about how to go about that process. Whether it’s how to actually fill out an application, or when the deadline is to fill out an application, here is everything you need to know about voting by mail in the state of Illinois.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
wlds.com
Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois
An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
Pritzker’s Personal Fortune Intersects With State Contracts
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vast investment portfolio includes interests in a dozen for-profit companies that earned more than $20 billion in state business since he took office in 2019, a Better Government Association investigation has found. In some cases, state dollars flowed to companies registered to lobby Pritzker, who...
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Pritzker: Illinois Is Leading Electric Vehicle Revolution, Second Round Of Rebate Program Announced
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The current EV Rebate funding cycle, which opened on July 1, 2022, will close Friday, September 30, 2022. Individuals that have purchased an all-electric vehicle since July 1, 2022 can still access and complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/Electric-Vehicle-Rebates.aspx. Applications for the first funding round must be postmarked on or before September 30, 2022. EV purchasers must apply for a rebate within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date.
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
Illinois Residents Who Drank These May Get A Lawsuit Payout
I hadn't really thought about it until learning about the class-action lawsuit, but when you think about how popular hard seltzer and canned cocktails have become, you've got to give credit to Anheuser-Busch for being ahead of the curve. They introduced Bud Light Lime-A-Rita back in 2012, and followed it...
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
