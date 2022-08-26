ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
wgnsradio.com

Average Gas and Diesel Prices in Rutherford County and Tennessee

Today, average gasoline prices in Tennessee stand at $3.42 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. For those keeping score, this week’s average per-gallon price is the same as last Monday at $3.42 per gallon. Throughout Rutherford County, WGNS looked at gas prices at 30-different gas stations to find an average of $3.27 per gallon (for regular unleaded). The national average to start this week is $3.81 per gallon.
wilsonpost.com

Townhomes proposed on Lebanon Outlets site

Townhomes could the first addition to the Lebanon Outlets site after the Lebanon Planning Commission received plans for the development. Lebanon Ventures LLC submitted preliminary plat plans for a development called One Lebanon Place, which calls for a 93-lot subdivision on about 10 acres on the Lebanon Outlets site. The entire property is about 40 acres.
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
whopam.com

Man struck by vehicle on East 21st St. flown to Skyline

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on East 21st Street Monday night. According to Hopkinsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Overby, a vehicle had been heading westbound on East 21st around 11 p.m. and did not see a male walking in the roadway, striking him with the vehicle.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
Kingsport Times-News

TWRA requests public input for fishing regulations

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2023 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff. Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may...
NASHVILLE, TN

