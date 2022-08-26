Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Climate Action Annual Report Highlights 75 Accomplishments to Reduce Climate-Related Risks
Montgomery County has released its first Climate Action Plan Annual Report, a work plan detailing Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) accomplishments and Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) plans to combat climate change. The report highlights 75 accomplishments in the first year since the plan was released in June 2021. The Climate Action...
Two Bethesda Juveniles Arrested on Vandalism Charges
Gaithersburg, MD - Two juvenile males from Bethesda have been arrested, following multiple vandalism incidents at Pyle Middle School. On Sunday, June 25, at approximately 11:35 p.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were called to the 6300 block of Wilson Lane in Bethesda, for the report of a vandalism that just occurred.
Montgomery County Police Looking for Two Missing Teens (Chavez Located)
UPDATE: Jayleen Natalie Chavez has been located safe and unharmed. Samar Hammad is still missing. __________________________________________________________________________________. Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigation Division, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two teenage girls, believed to be together. Jayleen...
Montgomery County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program Offers Free Tax Help for Income-Eligible Residents
The Montgomery County Community Action Agency's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax help through the end of October for current year (2021), prior years (2018 – 2020), and amended tax returns. Virtual and in-person appointments are available for County residents with household incomes of $58,000 or less.
Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes; Victim's Identity Released
Update: The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29,...
