Is Drag Racing Becoming a Major Problem On Illinois Streets?
Reckless driving on Illinois streets is nothing new, but are instances of drag racing rising at an alarming rate? It sure seems that way. Just last Friday a video of dragsters causing an uproar in one Chicago community went viral and ended with 2 men getting arrested and one car impounded.
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
What’s More Popular In Illinois: Smoking Tobacco Or Marijuana?
Which do you think is more popular in Illinois, smoking cigarettes or weed?. Ever since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana, the industry has gone through the roof. The pot business has generated millions of dollars in just a short amount of time. The number of residents that partake in a little weed is way up.
The One App That Helps Put the Brakes On Rising Car Thefts in Illinois
Vehicle technology has come so far that we no longer have to use a key to start our car or open it, but it still can't find a way to make car thefts a thing of the past. In fact, cars are being stolen in the Rockford area at an alarming rate.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
Does This Odd Illinois Dome Home For Sale Prove That Aliens Live Among Us?
This is a definite 'must-see' property in the town of Somonauk, Illinois. As of the 2020 census, the human population was 1,786, but I want to know who lived here. If you've ever wanted to own a home that was truly out of this world, this is your American dream. Pack your bags, you're moving into a flying saucer in a tiny little northern Illinois town. Doesn't that sound just like where an alien family might try to hide?
ILLINOIS HARVEST HAULING PERMITS
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
The best courses you can play in Illinois
All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
The expiration date on your I-Pass may be wrong
Illinois Tollway Spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why Illinois’ I-Pass transponders with expiration dates from 2020 through 2026 have two more years before they actually expire. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
Gov. Pritzker Announces Proactive Steps Taken to Increase Gas Supply After BP Oil Refinery Fire
This Sept 7, 2007 file photo shows the one of the tanks at the BP Refinery in Whiting, Ind. featuring various logos of the company. The refinery about 20 miles southeast of Chicago is nearing completion of a $3.8 billion upgrade to make it a top processor of high-sulfur crude from Canada's tar sand deposits. The Natural Resources Defense Council says the revised wastewater permit drafted by Indiana regulators lacks sufficient provisions to protect the lake from wastes from processing of that oil, which they say contains elevated levels of impurities. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
