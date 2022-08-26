Read full article on original website
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Today's Wordle Answer (#438) - August 31, 2022
It's time for another Wordle guide to try and break up that mid-week slump that I'm sure many of us are up against right now. This puzzle, #438, is also the last one for the month of August, so that's just another reason for players to get it right. The Wordle on August 31 is a common word that every player will know in one way or another. However, there is a tricky aspect to this answer that could very well trip some players up along the way to continuing their streak.
Orbital Approach
Draw Rider Remake
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Last Of Us PS5 - First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay
In this scene we see the heartbreaking opening to The Last of Us Part 1. It can be difficult to watch so that keep that in mind. The game opens in Austin, Texas on Joel's birthday. He gets home to his daughter Sarah who stayed up waiting for him. Quickly things go south and Joel's neighbors break in. From there, Tommy, Joel, and Sarah hop in a car and try to escape the city. This is set to fidelity mode meaning it favors resolution of framerate, and was captured in 4K. The Last of Us Part I is available for PS5 on September 2nd.
The Last Of Us Part I Review - Desolation Row
Joel looks different in The Last of Us Part I. It took me a while to notice, but once I did, it was hard to unsee. There's a pain in his eyes. His clothes and features are the same, but there's a quiet, unmistakable torment imprinted on his face. I've played The Last of Us nearly a dozen times across PS3 and PS4, and I had never seen it worn so plainly. I know Joel has a troubled past because The Last of Us Part I goes out of its way to show you a traumatic death in the opening scene, but that pain was never etched into his facial features this clearly.
The Monster Under Your Skin
Headpunk: The Comic-Style Battle Chaos
New Assassin's Creed Game Called Mirage, Coming Spring 2023, Takes Series Back To Roots - Report
Ahead of Ubisoft's big Assassin's Creed event in September, new details about a new game in the series have emerged, though all of this is a rumor for now and nothing is confirmed. A YouTuber, j0nathan, reported that a new Assassin's Creed game called Assassin's Creed Mirage is on the...
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime
Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Lunch Tycoon
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition | 9S Character Trailer
9S has an attack function, but is an android that specializes in investigative purposes. Within the YoRHa infantry squad, he is the relatively more emotional and friendly type.
The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original. Naughty Dog brings its latest tech, lessons learned, and gameplay philosophy to create the definitive edition of an already groundbreaking game.
10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
September is starting strong with the re-remaster of one of the best games of all time. The Last of Us Part 1 features updated and improved AI, a new permadeath mode, a speedrun mode, an updated photo mode, unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie and a model viewer. On the technical side, Part 1 can render in native 4K at a targeted 30fps or a dynamic 4K at a targeted 60fps display mode.
Review Roundup For The Last Of Us PS5 Remake
The PlayStation 5 remake of Naughty Dog's acclaimed and beloved The Last of Us releases this week, and ahead of launch, reviews for the re-release have begun to appear online. The Last of Us Part I benefits from overhauled lighting, new textures, and smoother animations, just to name a few of the improvements provided by the power of the PS5. Additionally, aiming is now more responsive, weapons feel heavier, and Joel moves a little more nimbly. What's more, enemy AI is improved.
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus | GameSpot News
As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus might be headed to MultiVersus. The trademark filing for video game software doesn't mention MultiVersus in its fine text, but Big Chungus would be a natural fit for MultiVersus and its varied roster that includes Scooby Doo characters, Batman, and Morty from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty animated series. Big Chungus is also canon to Looney Tunes, as the character appeared in the iOS and Android game World of Mayhem in 2021 and on the big screen in Space Jam 2.
