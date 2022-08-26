ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
Well+Good

I Exercised Like the Longest-Living People on Earth, and It’s Changed How I Think About Working Out

Once upon a time, if you’d asked me what I considered to be a workout, I would’ve solely rattled off traditional gym sessions and classes from my favorite boutique fitness studios. Think high-intensity workouts like: Orangetheory, Barry’s, [solidcore], and Peloton (just to name a few). But that was before learning about the Blue Zones—and the world’s longest-living people who reside within them. Considering people in these longevity hotspots typically live 10 to 12 years longer than anyone anywhere else in the world, it’s worth looking into their lifestyle practices like their eating habits, as well as their Blue Zones exercise regimens.
