Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers improve throughout match, lose in five sets
Maybe it was some first game nerves or playing in front of the home fans for the first time this season. Whatever it was, Red Wing came out flat. But they finished anything but as the Wingers corrected a few things and forced a fifth set. The Wingers volleyball team...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Northfield edges Wingers tennis
The Red Wing girls tennis team lost by a point to Northfield, 4-3, on Tuesday. The Wingers had two points come from singles play and the other from doubles. Hannah Kosek won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Allie Roe won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Lillian Hartman and Ava Johnson took the victory at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-4.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
MN area volleyball: Aug. 30
Goodhue swept Blooming Prairie 3-0 Tuesday at home to open the season with victory. The Wildcats earned a 26-24 win in the first set then won 25-16, 25-19. Tori Miller ended with 14 kills and 13 digs to lead the Wildcats. Elisabeth Gadient and Avy Agenten combined for 30 assists to pace the offense. Olivia Ryan added seven kills, while Julia Carlson served up five aces.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
‘Ready to step in’: Wingers enter season with versatile roster
Looking at last year’s roster, several players came in with their roles already written in pen. This season, the Red Wing volleyball team has to replace some key roles. For now, the players occupying those positions are in pencil. Last year’s setter, top outside hitter, libero and middle blocker...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Revving up the horsepower: Growing group of women challenge men on track
The two drivers pushed the accelerator pedals to the floor. The engines roared as they hurtled toward each other. Their cars slammed together, the violence of the collision evident in the wham and crumpling sheet metal, the two drivers pitching forward, their seat belts straining. Then they backed up and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Teen balances training, raising money
Likely by the time anyone is beginning their shift at work in the morning, Red Wing’s Jack Cashman has been training for his next biathlon event. On one particular Saturday, he had already ridden his bike 24 miles before 9 a.m. He’s training hard and taking it seriously.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Goodhue County winners head to State Fair
Generations of local youngsters have enjoyed the refreshing water of the Cannon River by swinging from a rope suspended from the old railroad trestle. For safety’s sake, the rope was cut down recently and this week, workers began dismantling the old trestle. A second trestle across Highway 20 was torn down last year as part of the new bridge construction project.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
2022 royal ambassadors crowned
The reign of the 2019 Red Wing royal ambassadors finally came to an end Sunday night. The three ambassadors – Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz and Hannah Rodgers – were crowned in August 2019. Then COVID-19 hit. With the program suspended for two years, their reigns continued. Sunday night...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Nine vie for three seats on board
Nine candidates have filed to run for three Red Wing School Board seats. Filing for spots on the ballot closed on Tuesday. Two of the three incumbents, Jim Bryant and Holly Tauer, have filed for re-election bids. The third incumbent, Arlen Diercks, announced at a recent board meeting that he...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Find fungi, watch dogs, more this week
Join a Red Wing park naturalist on a hike to see what mushrooms can be discovered. Along the way participants will learn fun fungi facts that will broaden understanding of mushrooms and hopefully inspire individuals to learn more. This program is a beginner level program and will teach about the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Council wants budget levy at 0%
The Red Wing City Council chambers filled with community members on Monday evening to provide input to the council about the 2023 budget. As the end of the fiscal year nears close, the council is beginning to make some tough decisions regarding next year's budget. The chairs in the chamber...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Don Kliewer joins the City Council
Prior to Don Kliewer’s first City Council meeting as an official council member, the city staff held a reception to welcome Kliewer into the new position. Community members, council members and city staff gathered to welcome Kliewer. “I think it is the beginning of some new mindsets for the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Life is better
I am so pleased that Dean Hove is still willing to serve us on our City Council. Everything that makes Red Wing special comes from caring elected representatives at City Hall. Our vibrant local economy during a time when recession is a real possibility elsewhere is a testament to the skill of our leaders.
