Saint Charles, MO

FireRescue1

Former Mo. firefighter settles discrimination lawsuit for $250K

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District, embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement a decade ago, has settled a 2010 lawsuit with a former firefighter for $250,000. The district agreed to pay former firefighter Harold W. Conner $250,000 to settle his lawsuit, which alleged...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

St. Louis prosecutor who handled Greitens case reprimanded

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a reprimand to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in connection to her involvement in the prosecution of former Governor Eric Greitens. The reprimand is the lowest level of formal discipline applicable to an attorney in Missouri. It comes after...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Tyson Foods plant expansion to create hundreds of new jobs, thousands of hours of work for union building trades

Caseyville, IL – State leaders are celebrating the expansion of the Tyson Foods plant here, a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the Metro-East. Eric Oller, executive secretary-treasurer of the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council, said the expansion work is being done by union contractors, creating thousands of hours of work for area building trades.
CASEYVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County

(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
CARLINVILLE, IL
gmauthority.com

Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant

Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
WENTZVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood Welcomes K9 Kremery!

The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of K9 Kremery, 110 N. Kirkwood Road. Owner Kathy Rose and her staff are serving up dog ice cream, dog treats, and healthy baked goods for fur babies every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 314-201-2257.
KIRKWOOD, MO

