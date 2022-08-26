Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
gladstonedispatch.com
Messenger: St. Louis Archdiocese tells Catholic schools to drop free lunch program
There’s no such thing as a free lunch in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. That’s literally the new legal guidance being offered to Catholic schools in the region in a confidential memo sent to pastors, school presidents and principals. The Aug. 16 memo, obtained by the Post-Dispatch, urges...
FireRescue1
Former Mo. firefighter settles discrimination lawsuit for $250K
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District, embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement a decade ago, has settled a 2010 lawsuit with a former firefighter for $250,000. The district agreed to pay former firefighter Harold W. Conner $250,000 to settle his lawsuit, which alleged...
kbia.org
Boeing pushes $5 million into manufacturing workforce incubator in north St. Louis
Leaders from Boeing announced a partnership on Friday with the St. Louis Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center on Friday to foster a more diverse workforce and position St. Louis as a national hub for manufacturing. The announcement comes with a $5 million dollar grant to build a 130,000 square foot facility...
krcgtv.com
St. Louis prosecutor who handled Greitens case reprimanded
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a reprimand to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in connection to her involvement in the prosecution of former Governor Eric Greitens. The reprimand is the lowest level of formal discipline applicable to an attorney in Missouri. It comes after...
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
New SSM program offers pay and college credit for St. Louis students
SSM Health has launched a new program that could allow nursing students in the St. Louis region to earn pay and college credit at the same time.
labortribune.com
Tyson Foods plant expansion to create hundreds of new jobs, thousands of hours of work for union building trades
Caseyville, IL – State leaders are celebrating the expansion of the Tyson Foods plant here, a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the Metro-East. Eric Oller, executive secretary-treasurer of the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council, said the expansion work is being done by union contractors, creating thousands of hours of work for area building trades.
Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower
Honoring the failed skyscraper as "historic" would insult St. Louis' real treasures
Jefferson County residents win first victory of blocking new apartment complex plan
Jefferson County residents won the first victory in stopping a proposed plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week.
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County
(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
gmauthority.com
Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant
Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies
ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis news anchor Dick Ford has died at the age of 88. Ford’s journalism career began in 1951 in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He worked for KMOX-TV in 1965 and then started working at KSD-TV in 1969. He was a part of the...
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood Welcomes K9 Kremery!
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of K9 Kremery, 110 N. Kirkwood Road. Owner Kathy Rose and her staff are serving up dog ice cream, dog treats, and healthy baked goods for fur babies every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 314-201-2257.
