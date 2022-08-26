Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Logistics Property Co. closes construction loan on Chicago multistory warehouse
Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC), Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Inland Bank and Trust and Associated Bank, N.A. have closed on the $150 million construction loan for LPC’s multistory warehouse in Chicago. 1237 West Division, as the project is known, will feature 1.2 million square feet of logistics space across two floors and offer both rooftop parking and an adjacent five-story parking garage.
Greenstone Partners marketing premier mixed-use opportunity on State Street
Commercial real estate brokerage firm Greenstone Partners has been exclusively retained to advise in the sale of an urban, mixed-use property prominently positioned in downtown Chicago’s central business loop along iconic State Street. The 112,495-square-foot building located at 209-227 S. State Street is positioned for a large-scale ground up development or redevelopment of the existing structure. Greenstone Partners’ CEO and Managing Partner Danny Spitz and Director Malek Abdulsamad are representing the seller.
Kiser Group closes $9.72 million Ravenswood property
Kiser Group’s Managing Broker Lee Kiser, Director Andy Friedman, and Advisor Jake Parker recently brokered a $9.72 million transaction at 5017 N. Wolcott Ave., selling at $220,000 above listing price. “The building is a corridor style building but in the shape of a half-courtyard,” said Friedman. “A portico in...
Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame: Next Realty’s Eteri Zaslavsky
Each year, Midwest Real Estate News elects a new class to its Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame. Here’s a look at one of our new inductees, Eteri Zaslavsky, managing director of Next Realty in Skokie, Illinois. Eteri Zaslavsky, managing director with Next Realty in Skokie, Illinois, has built...
Supply chain issues. A labor shortage. An increasingly competitive market: Can modular construction provide the relief developers seek?
Developers face plenty of challenges today: It’s difficult to find experienced labor. Material costs keep rising. And supply chain disruptions mean that it can be difficult to get everything from insulation to concrete and steel to construction sites on time. That’s why it’s not surprising to many commercial real...
Friedman Real Estate sells auto-use retail building in Oak Lawn
Friedman Real Estate recently sold the 1,500-square-foot auto-use retail building located on 4819 W. 93rd St. in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The building was purchased by N3 Property Advisors. N3 is run by senior-level principals with experience and expertise in making retail real estate deals happen. . Friedman’s Torrey Lewis and...
Mary Cook Associates completes interiors and releases images for Highpoint at 8000 North in Skokie
Chicago-based Mary Cook Associates (MCA), a national, award-winning commercial interior design firm, today released images from the recently-opened Highpoint at 8000 North, a luxury rental community in Downtown Skokie. The MCA team completed the interiors for the project including amenities, common areas and three model units. Located at the northwest...
Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of net-leased auto service property in Chicago
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Just Tires, a 6,000-square-foot net-leased auto service property located in Chicago, Illinois, according to Joe Powers, regional manager of the firm’s Chicago Downtown office. The asset sold for $4,200,000.
CBRE arranges sale of 227,690-square-foot Mount Prospect Plaza
CBRE has arranged the sale of Mount Prospect Plaza, a 227,690 square foot grocery-anchored community shopping center in Mount Prospect. RPT Realty sold the property to LBX Investments, LLC in a transaction that closed August 18, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed. CBRE’s George B. Good, Christian Williams, along...
Sunny with a chance of headwinds: CRE forecast, according to its leaders
If you don’t like the weather in Chicago, wait a few minutes…it’s likely to change. Another thing that is seeing a fair amount of change is the overall sentiment for CRE in Chicago. Last year’s DePaul Real Estate Center Mid-Year Report found that 60% of industry participants were generally optimistic about the industry as they looked ahead. But in 2022? The DePaul-ULI Chicago Report found that 65% are trending toward concern when looking at 2H2022.
Recently developed Lincoln Park apartment building sells for more than $20 million
Apartment Investment Advisers (AIA) arranged the sale of a luxury, five-story, 32-unit apartment complex at 2050 Clark Street (Twenty Fifty) in Lincoln Park for $20,500,000 or more than $640,000 per unit, a new per unit record for mid-market multifamily property in Chicago. The seller was the developer, Novak Construction Company (Novak), and the buyer was HP Ventures Group-Development Services LLC (HP).
Prospective Doc Ryan’s owners plan to introduce more upscale menu, cocktails
Doc Ryan’s bar, 7432 Madison St., is in the process of being sold to two friends of current owner Matt Sullivan, but the process is contingent on the successful transfer of the liquor license and some other procedural issues. Brothers Matt and Brian Sullivan bought the bar from long-time...
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Draper and Kramer’s Tasha Rush named a finalist for IREM’s National ARM of the Year honor
Draper and Kramer, Incorporated is pleased to announce that Tasha Rush, property manager at the company’s Aspire Residences, has been named a finalist for the Institute of Real Estate Management’s Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) of the Year award. The winner of the national honor, which recognizes Accredited Residential Managers who have made valuable contributions to the residential real estate management profession, will be named during IREM’s Global Summit taking place October 20 in Dallas.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Universal basic income 2022: Deadline for Illinois city residents to apply for $500 monthly payments in one day
The deadline for residents of the city of Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a $500-a-month basic income pilot program is Monday.
The Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in August
This month’s openings run the gamut from upscale seafood small plates inside the West Loop’s Emily Hotel to comforting baked goods and sandwiches across town. If that’s not your thing, consider a Loop food hall with an expansive outdoor patio, plus New Orleans po’boys from Virtue’s chef, Erick Williams. And don’t miss the newly opened permanent space for Mindy Segal’s baked goods, which garnered a cult-like following throughout the pandemic. Below, the best openings from the past 30 days.
Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area
The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries
Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
