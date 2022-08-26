This week, at the Club Championship at Southwood Golf & Country Club, a golfer incredibly carded a hole-in-one, an eagle and an albatross all in the same round. Karlos Jeong, who was competing in the first round of the Club Championship, made his hole-in-one on the 130-yard par-3 8th. Jeong immediately followed that up with an eagle on the par-5 9th hole. As if that wasn’t enough for a single round, he then made albatross on the 489-yard par-5 16th.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO