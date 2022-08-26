Read full article on original website
The 5 bestselling stand bags at PGA TOUR Superstore
At GolfWRX, we’re always interested in what golf consumers are buying — from clubs, to balls, to golf gloves, shoes and more — and we want to bring you that information as you make your buying decisions. In this spirit, we’re taking a look at the bestselling...
WOTW: Rory McIlroy’s Green Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial Chronometer
Rory McIlroy just became the first player to ever win three FedEx Cup Championships. He shot a final-round 66 at East Lake Golf Club for a one-stroke win over Sungjae Im. Rory’s huge smiles might have been just as bright as the FedEx Cup trophy he held up in the Atlanta sun. On his wrist was his trusty Omega Seamaster Diver 300M that he has been wearing so often now.
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood told to ‘take his cake and enjoy it in the corner’ by fellow pro in latest Twitter spat
Eddie Pepperell has never shied away from social media. From tweets about his play, his pets, wine, and his play again, the 31-year-old loves to “play games” with his fellow professionals, and the LIV/PGA/DP World Tour situation has provided an awful lot of opportunity. Pepperell hasn’t been happy...
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/29/22): Ping PLD Anser 4 putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Photos from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
With the PGA Tour in the midst of its two-week offseason, GolfWRX took its talents to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to see what the guys are playing at Tom Fazio-designed Victoria National Golf Club. Check out links to all our photo galleries from...
Justin Thomas reveals list of goals he achieved and fell short of in 2022
On Monday, world number seven, Justin Thomas, revealed exactly what his goals were for the past 2021/2022 season, and we might consider them a tough list. Of the 12 targets, he made the Tour Championship at East Lake last week, eventually finishing fourth in the 72-hole scoring event and tied-fifth in the ‘official’ event (with strokes start), although viewers may also remember him for his reaction to Rory McIlroy’s victory.
Golfer posts arguably the coolest scorecard of the year during club championship
This week, at the Club Championship at Southwood Golf & Country Club, a golfer incredibly carded a hole-in-one, an eagle and an albatross all in the same round. Karlos Jeong, who was competing in the first round of the Club Championship, made his hole-in-one on the 130-yard par-3 8th. Jeong immediately followed that up with an eagle on the par-5 9th hole. As if that wasn’t enough for a single round, he then made albatross on the 489-yard par-5 16th.
