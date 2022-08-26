The latest TikTok trend has us listening to brown noise. According to TikTok, this has multiple benefits including helping you relax and quickly fall into a deep asleep. Getting insufficient sleep, and insomnia are common. So it’s no wonder many people are looking for ways to improve their sleep. But can brown noise help? If so, how? And what is brown noise anyway? What is brown noise? Is it like white noise? Brown noise, the better-known white noise, and even pink noise are examples of sonic hues. These are “constant” noises with minimal sound variation – highs, lows and changing speeds – compared...

