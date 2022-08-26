Read full article on original website
Xander Schauffele Finished 4th at the Tour Championship and Still Banked More Money Than Any Winner on the PGA Tour in 2022
Xander Schauffele just completed the most lucrative fourth-place finish in golf history. The post Xander Schauffele Finished 4th at the Tour Championship and Still Banked More Money Than Any Winner on the PGA Tour in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake
A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
Cameron Tringale confirms he’s heading to LIV Golf
Cameron Tringale announced Sunday that he will not renew his PGA Tour membership for next season and will join LIV
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
PGA Tour pro not a fan of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's changes
PGA Tour pro James Hahn does not appear to be too happy with the sweeping changes that were announced in riposte to LIV Golf after "the meeting" that was orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. In an interview with Adam Schupack of Golfweek, Hahn has claimed the "secret meeting"...
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Has Heart-Warming Moment with Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Winning FedEx Cup
They say golf is a “gentleman’s game.” Rory McIlroy showed everyone why it’s earned that moniker after claiming his third FedEx Cup on Sunday in Atlanta. McIlroy put together an impressive final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday afternoon. He shot a 4-under-par 66 to bring his total to -21 and claim a third FedEx Cup trophy — the first three-time winner in history.
Rory McIlroy HATES that LIV Golf players will turn up for BMW PGA at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy pocketed a cool $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup for a record third time, and then immediately turned his attention to his next tournament on the schedule where he will face a number of LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fresh off launching...
Full FedExCup bonus payout, from No. 1 to No. 150
Sunday's winner of the Tour Championship and FedExCup title will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with the champ getting 24% of that. Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes...
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/29/22): Ping PLD Anser 4 putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
Justin Thomas reveals list of goals he achieved and fell short of in 2022
On Monday, world number seven, Justin Thomas, revealed exactly what his goals were for the past 2021/2022 season, and we might consider them a tough list. Of the 12 targets, he made the Tour Championship at East Lake last week, eventually finishing fourth in the 72-hole scoring event and tied-fifth in the ‘official’ event (with strokes start), although viewers may also remember him for his reaction to Rory McIlroy’s victory.
Footage of Jalen Rose Playing Golf Is Not Suitable for Most Audiences
Jalen Rose's golf game is amazing.
Rory McIlroy throws 'Super Bowl' dig at LIV Golf after FedEx Cup victory
On Sunday, Rory Mcllroy won the FedEx Cup, becoming the first player to win the tournament three times. Mcllroy rode an incredible come-from-behind effort to clinch the final event of the PGA Tour season. Despite coming back from six strokes down, Mcllroy still had some energy to throw a dig...
Photos from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
With the PGA Tour in the midst of its two-week offseason, GolfWRX took its talents to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to see what the guys are playing at Tom Fazio-designed Victoria National Golf Club. Check out links to all our photo galleries from...
Cam Smith headlines 6 players officially announced as new LIV Golf signings
On Tuesday, LIV Golf announced the signings of six new players after weeks of speculation. Cam Smith is the marquee name of the six new players who have left the PGA Tour to join LIV, with the 2022 Open Champion joined by Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.
The 5 bestselling stand bags at PGA TOUR Superstore
At GolfWRX, we’re always interested in what golf consumers are buying — from clubs, to balls, to golf gloves, shoes and more — and we want to bring you that information as you make your buying decisions. In this spirit, we’re taking a look at the bestselling...
