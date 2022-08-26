Read full article on original website
Shocking – Missouri is a Top 10 State for Lightning Fatalities
I see strange statistics all the time and most of the time there's a rhyme and reason for them. In this case, I'm mystified why Missouri is a top 10 state for lightning fatalities. What gives?. Before we try to figure out why, this lightning fatality data comes courtesy of...
Why Floating Missouri’s Eleven Point River is a Bucket List Trip
There are only a couple of things I've done in my life where I could say to anyone else "you need to do this". This is one of those things. It's a float down the Eleven Point River in Missouri and I truly believe it should be a bucket list trip for anyone that enjoys the water and spending time together.
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
This Tiny Missouri Honeymoon Suite is Named After Cheese
When you think of love, do you think of cheese? If so, I have a tiny Missouri home I've found that was created for such a purpose and it was in fact named after cheese. Apparently. This tiny home hosted by Eric near Bloomsdale, Missouri south of St. Louis is...
Videos Show a Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Missouri & Illinois
It's been an active year in our skies when it comes to meteors, fireballs and such. That includes an event Wednesday evening when videos captured a fireball reportedly seen by hundreds over Missouri and Illinois. The American Meteor Society. dozens of reports from Missouri and Illinois of this meteor that...
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road
We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
‘Drive to Feed Kids’ Provides 2.4 Million Meals to Missourians in Need
On Saturday, Aug. 20, Missouri Farmers Care Foundation and partners proudly announced that resources were raised to provide 2,425,185 meals to help feed food-insecure children across our state through the 2022 Drive to Feed Kids. "Partners in the Drive to Feed Kids generously respond to address the stark reality that...
Watch a Midwest Thunderstorm Light up the Sky with Wild Lightning
Never underestimate a Midwestern thunderstorm when it comes to lighting up the sky with large bolts of electricity. That's exactly what happened recently as an impressive lightning display was captured in slow motion thanks to a fancy phone camera. It's important to note that I'm not trying to sell iPhones....
Nevermind Fisherman Did NOT Break Missouri Fish Record
What Rich Porter thought was a catch of a lifetime turned about to be just a normal day of fishing. Last week I wrote about a story of Rich Porert who was announced as a Missouri recorded breaker for catching a 14-pound shortnose gar fish. After the first test results came back it was determined that the fish was purebred and not a hybrid. Well, the second round of testing was done and the results of that test determined that the fish WAS IN FACT a hybrid and not a purebred shortnose gar.
25 Animals Rescued from Inhumane Conditions in Missouri Home
It's hard to imagine how anyone could put anyone or anything through something as bad as what was found in one Missouri home. 25 animals were rescued from a Clinton County, Missouri residence, but not every animal got a happy ending. The Missouri Humane Society shared a sad picture on...
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
What It’s Like to Stay in a Tiny Cube Home in the Missouri Woods
Have you ever daydreamed about staying in a home that looks like a tiny ice cube in the middle of the Missouri woods? If you answered yes, that daydream could be a reality as I found a tiny cube home in the Show Me State that really does look like a small ice cube.
See the Average Student Debt from Many Missouri Universities
Student debt has been a raging conversation lately. I won't attempt to dive into the politics of that, but I did find some interesting data for what the average student debt is from many Missouri universities and schools. The Institute for College Access and Success captured data from the graduating...
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Scared Deer Rescued from Illinois Window Well by Firefighters
When wild deer find themselves in the middle of a neighborhood, sometimes bad things happen. In this case, it was all's well that ends well for a fawn who found herself stuck in the window well of a home in Illinois until firefighters came to her rescue. I saw this...
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
