Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Related
Middlesex County Clerk’s office offers free Property Alert Service to protect against fraud
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- In an effort to combat property and mortgage fraud, Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin encourages property owners to protect their property and mortgage with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office Property Alert Service. This free service allows subscribers to be notified via email alerts whenever a...
Brookdale Establishes Scholarship Dedicated Exclusively to Long Branch Residents
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Creating a legacy and touching the lives of future generations, Dr. Anita Voogt, associate vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Brookdale Community College, has established an endowed scholarship in honor her parents, Edna and Charles Robert Voogt. The endowment will provide two $1,000 scholarships each fall and spring semester of the academic year for years to come to deserving students who are residents of Long Branch, NJ, and preferably graduates of Long Branch High School. As an endowed scholarship, the loving legacy of the Voogt family will be continued for many generations into the future while each year helping Long Branch youth strive to achieve their dreams.
Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents "Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution"
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- Gain a unique perspective on the birth of our nation, when the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents historical interpreter Kim Hanley’ in, “Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution,” on Saturday, September 24 at 2:00pm. Dorothy Quincy and her wealthy fiancé, John...
Princeton Festival Guild presents "Notes of Wine and Song" fundraiser
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3:00pm-5:30pm. Proceeds will go directly to the PSO’s Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2023 performances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tenafly Student Wins Prestigious Classical Music Competition
(WAYNE, PA) -- Tenafly NJ violinist Ria Kang took top honors in the Under-13 Age Division with a precociously polished performance at the Philadelphia International Music Festival Concerto Competition this summer at historic Valley Forge Military Academy & College in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The 6-year-old dazzled the judges and demonstrated skill...
Guild Theatreworks to present “A Variety of Vignettes" at Ocean County Library
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Enjoy a memorable evening of laughter, tears and the love of life's journey. The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will host "A Variety of Vignettes" by The Guild Theatreworks on Wednesday, September 21 at 7:00pm. The performance in Mancini Hall will include iconic monologues and sketches from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, City Slickers, Bridesmaids, California Suite, Come Blow Your Horn, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, and other classic and contemporary works.
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival Takes Place September 24th
(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nimbus2 to Hold Auditions on August 30th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Nimbus seeks masculine dancers for Nimbus2, 2022-23 Season. Dancers should be highly proficient in modern and contemporary ballet technique, and have strong partnering skills with competency in being the “base” of a partnership. Nimbus Dance looks for dynamic movers whose work shows curiosity, courageousness, dedication, and expression. Nimbus will hold in-person auditions on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ). Check-in is at 4:00pm. Auditions run from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Interviews are 6:30pm to 7:00pm.
The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
"Life and Landscape: Inspired By George Inness" comes to Montclair
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- “Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness,” a dual exhibition on display from September 9 through November 6 at Studio Montclair’s Leach Gallery, 641 Bloomfield Avenue and Montclair Museum of Art (MAM), 3 South Mountain Ave, both in Montclair, NJ. The two venues are a convenient five-minute walk apart. Inspired by George Inness: Life and Landscape takes its cues from the upcoming exhibition of MAM’s renowned Inness collection.
2022 "Grown in Monmouth" Summer Camp Was A Success
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- From the smiles on the campers’ faces, it was clear that the Monmouth County Park System’s first offerings of its Grown in Monmouth summer camp was a success! Held from August 8-12, each day took campers to a different site and brought new adventures. “The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ronald G. Rios issues statement regarding the passing of Dorothy K. Power
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Dorothy K. Power, Chair of the Middlesex College Board of Trustees, died on Sunday, August 21 at the age of 90. She was appointed by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1998 and served as the Chairman of the Middlesex County College Board of Trustees since 1998. She is a past Middlesex County Freeholder, and served as a Manager for AT&T and Bellcore. Dot pioneered the establishment of the Middlesex County Commission on the Status of Women.
Inside Hudson Theatre Works' 2022-23 Season
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works has announced their 2022-23 season - their 10th year of producing professional theatre. They open on September 24- 25 with their first children’s show in 2 years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1-2 with their in- house company, the Forge, will be presenting the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
Ocean County Library to Present Acclaimed Violinist Dr. David Podles
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library presents world-renowned concert violinist Dr. David Podles at five branches during September, October and November. The branches include Lacey, Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, and Long Beach Island with a different program at each. Lacey Branch, 10 East Lacey Road, (609) 693-8566 –...
WBGO Chief Technology Chief David Antoine Elected to Board of Society of Broadcast Engineers
(NEWARK, NJ) -- David Antoine, Chief Technology Officer for Newark Public Radio (WBGO) was elected to the Board of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), a non-profit professional organization formed in 1964, which serves its global society of broadcast engineers. The national board of directors of the SBE, to which Antoine was appointed earlier this month, is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its nearly 5,000 members.
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
The ShowRoom to Offer $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- In celebration of National Cinema Day, Saturday, September 3rd, all tickets for all screenings at The ShowRoom Cinema will be $3.00. Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at 6:00pm. National Cinema Day, a celebration of American moviegoing, is being launched by...
RVCC to Present First Concert in Mozaika Series Season Featuring Piano Trio
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a performance by the Arnett-Herrmann-Stuparević Piano Trio, Sunday, September 18 at 2:00pm. The event, the first in the MOZAIKA Concert Series’ 2022-2023 season, will be held in the Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The performance will feature piano trios by Joseph Haydn, Clara Schumann, and Amy Beach.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September
Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0