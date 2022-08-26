(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Creating a legacy and touching the lives of future generations, Dr. Anita Voogt, associate vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Brookdale Community College, has established an endowed scholarship in honor her parents, Edna and Charles Robert Voogt. The endowment will provide two $1,000 scholarships each fall and spring semester of the academic year for years to come to deserving students who are residents of Long Branch, NJ, and preferably graduates of Long Branch High School. As an endowed scholarship, the loving legacy of the Voogt family will be continued for many generations into the future while each year helping Long Branch youth strive to achieve their dreams.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO