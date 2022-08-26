ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. What You Need To Know. Water has caused a crisis in Mississippi's...
JACKSON, MS
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy

September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
VIRGINIA STATE
Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
OHIO STATE
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Texas to plug 800 orphaned oil wells under federal infrastructure grant

WASHINGTON — Thousands of abandoned, dried-up wells blanket Texas, serving as monuments to the state's long history of oil and gas drilling. The state is working to plug and clean up those wells and now an infusion of millions of dollars in federal funding can help bolster those efforts.
TEXAS STATE
Beto O'Rourke recovering from bacterial infection, postpones events

EL PASO, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was diagnosed with a bacterial infection over the weekend and announced he'll be off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future. He first fell ill on Friday and is now resting at his home in El Paso. The Democratic candidate...
TEXAS STATE
Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor's race heats up

FLORIDA — As the governor's race in Florida enters the final stretch ahead of the November midterm elections, Democratic candidate Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his congressional seat at the end of the day. “I’m going to work hard, get all over...
FLORIDA STATE
Jury seated For Seminole County 'ghost candidate' trial

A jury is in place to begin the first day of the ‘ghost candidate’ trial, which involved Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris. Paris is one of five accused in a ghost candidate scheme in Florida. What You Need To Know. Ben Paris is implicated in the trial,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Financial headwinds continue for New York restaurants

Many restaurant owners in New York are reporting increasingly worse financial conditions for the industry as their struggles continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Wednesday. The survey results from a trade group, the New York State Restaurant Association, underscore the ongoing financial...
RESTAURANTS
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. What You Need To Know.
GEORGIA STATE

