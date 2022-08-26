Read full article on original website
Emergency rules limit medical marijuana doses, BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations and FDOT installs posts on Gandy Beach
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday. A few spots can still get heavy rain. Scattered thunderstorms will linger through the evening hours again. Temperatures remain tropical, near normal for late August. When you are away from your TV, get...
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. What You Need To Know. Water has caused a crisis in Mississippi's...
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy
September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
FDOT project installs posts on Gandy Beach to save mangroves, protect environment
The Florida Department of Transportation is installing posts along Gandy Beach to prevent several issues it cited. People cut/burn/damage mangroves also damage with cars. According to FDOT, this would help cut down on other illegal activities, overnight camping and illegal dumping. Project expected to cost $70,753.20. According to FDOT, the...
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday...
Texas to plug 800 orphaned oil wells under federal infrastructure grant
WASHINGTON — Thousands of abandoned, dried-up wells blanket Texas, serving as monuments to the state's long history of oil and gas drilling. The state is working to plug and clean up those wells and now an infusion of millions of dollars in federal funding can help bolster those efforts.
Seminole County kicks off statewide 'We Draw the Lines' tour focusing on resdistricting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Just a week following the primaries in Florida, voting rights groups are back out talking with voters about races that will impact their voice at the federal level. The "We Draw The Lines" statewide tour kicked off in Seminole County on Tuesday night. The tour...
New CEO for African American Chamber of Commerce aims to change perceptions of Black businesses
MILWAUKEE — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is under new leadership. Former City of Milwaukee Chief Equity Officer Nikki Purvis took over as CEO earlier this month. During her first few weeks on the job, Purvis has taken time to talk with local Black-owned businesses. She...
Beto O'Rourke recovering from bacterial infection, postpones events
EL PASO, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was diagnosed with a bacterial infection over the weekend and announced he'll be off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future. He first fell ill on Friday and is now resting at his home in El Paso. The Democratic candidate...
Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor's race heats up
FLORIDA — As the governor's race in Florida enters the final stretch ahead of the November midterm elections, Democratic candidate Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his congressional seat at the end of the day. “I’m going to work hard, get all over...
Jury seated For Seminole County 'ghost candidate' trial
A jury is in place to begin the first day of the ‘ghost candidate’ trial, which involved Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris. Paris is one of five accused in a ghost candidate scheme in Florida. What You Need To Know. Ben Paris is implicated in the trial,...
Financial headwinds continue for New York restaurants
Many restaurant owners in New York are reporting increasingly worse financial conditions for the industry as their struggles continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Wednesday. The survey results from a trade group, the New York State Restaurant Association, underscore the ongoing financial...
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe
A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. What You Need To Know.
