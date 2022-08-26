Read full article on original website
DOTD gets additional $98M in federal funds for road projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development received word on Monday that its request for $97.8 million in additional federal highway funding was approved due to successfully obligating the full amount of its federal funding during the 2021-2022 federal fiscal year. Each year, the Federal Highway Administration allocates funds that...
Provider opposition holding up 19 Louisiana broadband grants worth $86.6M
Protests from current broadband internet providers continue to hold up grants meant to close the “digital divide” and promote high-speed internet access to unserved areas. Providers are opposing 19 grants totaling $86.6 million, Jacques Berry with the state Division of Administration says. The Louisiana Legislature set aside a total of $177 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars for the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities, or GUMBO, program.
Louisiana oil and gas drilling permits on the rise
Louisiana’s Commissioner of Conservation Richard Ieyoub predicts his department will issue more than 800 drilling permits in 2022, significantly higher than the 563 issued in 2021, reports Louisiana Radio Network. “So there has been an increase in drilling, an actual increase over the last year, and certainly we’re going...
Is a strong dollar good or bad for the Capital Region’s economy?
The U.S. dollar this month hit its highest level in decades versus several other major currencies, and experts say that strength could continue into next year. As with most economic trends, there will be winners and losers. The Capital Region’s petrochemical sector could take a hit because its exports will...
New downtown Baton Rouge shop spotlights Louisiana movie history
Louisiana Film Channel is opening a retail shop at the company’s headquarters on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge. The channel is a streaming service focused on films, TV and live events with a Louisiana connection. Owner Lucas Fry says the retail store, which he plans to open on Labor Day, is an extension of the brand, offering thousands of posters, photos and other memorabilia related to Louisiana film.
