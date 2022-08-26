Read full article on original website
Princeton Festival Guild presents "Notes of Wine and Song" fundraiser
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3:00pm-5:30pm. Proceeds will go directly to the PSO’s Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2023 performances.
2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival Takes Place September 24th
(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.
Newark Museum of Art presents Film + Panel: Celebrating the Legacy of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the Newark Museum of Art on Wednesday, September 14 for the premiere of two original documentaries that shed new light on the lives of a pair of towering figures in the struggle to end slavery, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. The screening will be followed by a Q&A. Speakers to be announced. The event starts at 7:00pm.
South Camden Theatre Company presents "The Brothers Size"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company presents The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney across three weekends from September 9-25 . The show is directed by Damien J. Wallace, a Philadelphia based director, AEA Equity Actor and theatre teacher. The play follows Ogun Size, his younger brother Oshoosi Size, and Oshoosi’s friend Elegba. Oshoosi has just been released from prison and is staying with his older brother Ogun.
"Life and Landscape: Inspired By George Inness" comes to Montclair
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- “Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness,” a dual exhibition on display from September 9 through November 6 at Studio Montclair’s Leach Gallery, 641 Bloomfield Avenue and Montclair Museum of Art (MAM), 3 South Mountain Ave, both in Montclair, NJ. The two venues are a convenient five-minute walk apart. Inspired by George Inness: Life and Landscape takes its cues from the upcoming exhibition of MAM’s renowned Inness collection.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play" at duCret School of the Arts
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- Beauty, ambition, and fierce humor combine in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, a comedy by Jocelyn Bioh loosely based on the movie Mean Girls. Set at a boarding school in Africa in 1986, School Girls dramatizes the infighting among a group of high school girls with their sights set on the Ghanaian competition that is a prelude to the Miss Universe Pageant. School Girls will be presented by Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield September 16-18.
Guild Theatreworks to present “A Variety of Vignettes" at Ocean County Library
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Enjoy a memorable evening of laughter, tears and the love of life's journey. The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will host "A Variety of Vignettes" by The Guild Theatreworks on Wednesday, September 21 at 7:00pm. The performance in Mancini Hall will include iconic monologues and sketches from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, City Slickers, Bridesmaids, California Suite, Come Blow Your Horn, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, and other classic and contemporary works.
Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents "Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution"
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- Gain a unique perspective on the birth of our nation, when the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents historical interpreter Kim Hanley’ in, “Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution,” on Saturday, September 24 at 2:00pm. Dorothy Quincy and her wealthy fiancé, John...
This Fall at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The 28th season at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children’s shows Peppa Pig and more. They’ll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!
Inside Hudson Theatre Works' 2022-23 Season
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works has announced their 2022-23 season - their 10th year of producing professional theatre. They open on September 24- 25 with their first children’s show in 2 years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1-2 with their in- house company, the Forge, will be presenting the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
The ShowRoom to Offer $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- In celebration of National Cinema Day, Saturday, September 3rd, all tickets for all screenings at The ShowRoom Cinema will be $3.00. Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at 6:00pm. National Cinema Day, a celebration of American moviegoing, is being launched by...
Mile Square Theatre presents "Berta, Berta"
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Mile Square Theatre (MST) will begin Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director with Angelica Chéri’s Berta, Berta, which will be directed by Free. After committing an unforgivable crime, Leroy is granted one final wish: a chance to make amends with his long-lost lover Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate. Berta, Berta runs from September 21 through October 16.
Jukebox Saturday Night Brings the Sounds of Swing to OCC’s Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Join Jukebox Saturday Night at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts for a musical revue of the great Big Bands of the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00pm. Jukebox Saturday Night is a musical review of the great Big Bands of the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s.
Bergen County Players kick off 90th season with "Ragtime: The Musical"
(ORADELL, NJ) -- Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies, will open its 90th season with one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted by BCP - Ragtime: The Musical. Performances begin Saturday, September 17 and run thru Saturday, October 15 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards®, and winning for Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Orchestrations, Ragtime: The Musical was called by Time Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years."
YES "Close To The Edge" 50th Anniversary Tour Comes to bergenPAC
(ENGELWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Perfoming Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES who will celebrate the anniversary of their 1972 iconic album, “Close To The Edge.” This marks the band’s first trek in the U.S. since 2019. The tour kicks off in October and makes it way to the bergenPAC on November 17 at 8:00pm.
The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC presents Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings
(SOUTH ORANGE,NJ) -- The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15 through November 6. An...
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September
Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
Luna Stage to offer Pay What You Choose Theatre Classes and Stage Combat Program for Kids and Adults
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage will offer fall classes for youth and adults, including scene study, improv, musical theatre, Shakespeare, creative drama for K-2, creative response team for teens, and a new stage combat program, will begin September 20th. All Luna programs are Pay-What-You-Choose to encourage equity and access, and are taught by professional theatre artists.
The Montclair State University Galleries Announces Inaugural Case Studies Exhibition Series with Damien Davis
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair State University Galleries announces Case Studies, a new series of exhibitions in the Alexander Kasser Theater Cases initiated by Director Megan C. Austin and Curator Jesse Bandler Firestone. New and recent works by Damien Davis explore Blackness through shapes and symbols - on view from September 1 to December 9, 2022.
