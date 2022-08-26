ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACCPD Investigating Saturday Shootings

Athens police are investigating after three people were shot Saturday. According to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, shortly after 8:30 pm Saturday, police arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found two males who had been shot, both of whom sustained serious injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case

Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
MONROE, GA
WGAU

Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero

Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking

A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
CORNELIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA

