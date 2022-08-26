Read full article on original website
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars. Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
wuga.org
Athens police are investigating after three people were shot Saturday. According to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, shortly after 8:30 pm Saturday, police arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found two males who had been shot, both of whom sustained serious injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A Georgia daycare that 11Alive investigated after a teacher was convicted of child molestation, is now losing its license. The Office of State Administrative Hearings announced it's siding with the Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, to revoke Bright Beginnings of Jefferson's license. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he committed an “immoral, indecent act.”. Roderick Strickland, 38, of Decatur was arrested on Monday and charged with child molestation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sheriff’s deputies say the...
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say they are investigating reports of a 6-month-old who overdosed earlier this month after an accidental exposure to the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They learned of the suspected overdose while...
Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies say they are looking for an alleged statue thief who is stealing from a metro Atlanta cemetery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say the man has stolen some of the bronze animal statues at Memorial Park...
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
CBS 46
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
CBS 46
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old man was killed on Aug. 27 in Loganville and police believe it may have been a case of self-defense. According to Gwinnett Police Bay Creek officers, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle. Kendell Evans, 23, told police that he...
nowhabersham.com
A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens man pleaded guilty in court last week after shooting at two people and leading police on a chase through a residential area back in 2020. According to U.S. attorneys, Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in court on Aug. 19.
fox5atlanta.com
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men and a car that was involved in a burglary in Hoschton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The burglary happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Exxon Quick-Stop...
