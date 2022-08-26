Read full article on original website
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Michigan, Indiana
Utilities report more than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana have lost power as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reports more than 231,000 customers without power around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service, Indiana Michigan Power Co. had more than 13,000 outages across the two states, and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. said about 24,000 of its customers were affected. The National Weather Service says tree branches and power lines fell while winds gusted as high as 58 mph at Battle Creek Executive Airport in Michigan and 60 mph in Huntington, southwest of Fort Wayne.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana. In the Michigan city of Monroe, police say a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with a downed electrical line. In Bentonville, Arkansas, authorities say an 11-year-old boy died after he was swept into a storm drain during heavy rainfall Monday. And in Ohio, authorities say a woman was killed Monday night when a tree fell on her behind her home in Toledo during a strong storm.
