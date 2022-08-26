ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

wlrn.org

Hurricane Andrew changed preparedness forever

Robert Molleda was one year into his career at the National Weather Service in Miami when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Molleda was young and excited to experience his first hurricane. Miami had not seen a hurricane make landfall since Hurricane Betsy in 1965, 27 years prior. But as the storm rapidly intensified, the excitement dissipated.
MIAMI, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
sebastiandaily.com

70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wlrn.org

United Teachers of Dade president chosen as Crist's running mate

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Saturday formally announced Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Florida’s largest school district, as his running mate in the November election. Crist described the Miami native and daughter of Honduran immigrants as “caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate.”. “That's what we don't have...
FLORIDA STATE
Jim Bridenstine
Charles Bolden
wlrn.org

There were few takers for Florida's college and university viewpoint diversity survey, results show

Results are in from the state's first survey of viewpoint diversity on public university campuses but there's little that may be gleaned from it. Fewer than 10% of faculty and staff at Florida’s 12 public universities who received the viewpoint diversity survey earlier this year, responded to it. The figure was 2.4% for students. The low response rate, coupled with problems in how the survey was put together and distributed, is problematic for parsing out what the responses mean.
FLORIDA STATE
Highlands Today

The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
#Artemis
wlrn.org

Florida's ‘tool time’ tax holiday to kick off during Labor Day

Florida’s first “tool time” sales-tax holiday on tools and other home-repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

With new members sworn in, majority of Broward School Board is now DeSantis appointees

The majority of the Broward County School Board is now made up of officials appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — not by people elected by voters. Four new board members were sworn into office at the K.C. Wright Administration Building on Tuesday, promising “real and effective change” in the district that’s still grappling with the repercussions of the 2018 Parkland shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, Lisa Lewis, recounted votes...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL

