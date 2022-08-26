Read full article on original website
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
Spectators camp out for historic Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds started to form Sunday ahead of the historic Artemis I launch, especially at Kirk Point Park in Titusville. People have parked their cars and campers up and down the side of the road, with a determination to be present for the launch Monday morning, no matter what.
wlrn.org
Hurricane Andrew changed preparedness forever
Robert Molleda was one year into his career at the National Weather Service in Miami when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Molleda was young and excited to experience his first hurricane. Miami had not seen a hurricane make landfall since Hurricane Betsy in 1965, 27 years prior. But as the storm rapidly intensified, the excitement dissipated.
wlrn.org
Changes to Florida's voting rules leads to confusion at the polls in South Florida
Voter after voter showed up at the Miramar Branch Library on Election Day for Florida's primary, stressing out Linda Thigpen. Without speaking to them, she knew each one came to the wrong polling place. "The troubling thing I see is that they want to exercise their civic duty, but oftentimes...
Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues during launch of Artemis I at KSC
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tens of thousands of visitors will head to Florida’s Space Coast on Monday for the launch of Artemis I. The uncrewed mission around the moon will set the stage for NASA’s next lunar landing with astronauts. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
wlrn.org
Fewer than half of Florida 10th graders passed the state English exam in 2022
Fewer than half of Florida's 10th graders passed the English Language Arts Exam given in the spring of 2022, a decline from 2021, according to the state department of education. Results from the Florida Standards Assessments in 2022 show that 49% of 10th graders statewide received what the Department of...
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis I launch
A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday's historic launch.
sebastiandaily.com
70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week
Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
wlrn.org
United Teachers of Dade president chosen as Crist's running mate
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on Saturday formally announced Karla Hernandez-Mats, the teachers union president in Florida’s largest school district, as his running mate in the November election. Crist described the Miami native and daughter of Honduran immigrants as “caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate.”. “That's what we don't have...
wlrn.org
There were few takers for Florida's college and university viewpoint diversity survey, results show
Results are in from the state's first survey of viewpoint diversity on public university campuses but there's little that may be gleaned from it. Fewer than 10% of faculty and staff at Florida’s 12 public universities who received the viewpoint diversity survey earlier this year, responded to it. The figure was 2.4% for students. The low response rate, coupled with problems in how the survey was put together and distributed, is problematic for parsing out what the responses mean.
WATCH: Large waterspout forms off Volusia County coast
PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer shared video of a waterspout off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County. Randy Wilkins said he was outside on his balcony when he spotted the waterspout around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It...
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis I Launch Traffic Update: The Space Coast Expecting Hundreds of Thousands Visitors for Monday’s Moon Shot
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We are now just days away from the historic Artemis launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday, August 29, with a 2-hour launch window opening at 8:33 am. Please be aware of the latest traffic advisories. The heaviest traffic is expected between 5...
Highlands Today
The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
DeSantis: Fauci a ‘little elf’ that should be chucked ‘across the Potomac’
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Orlando Wednesday, describing the top infectious disease expert as an “elf,” and called for him to be thrown across the Potomac River.
wlrn.org
Florida's ‘tool time’ tax holiday to kick off during Labor Day
Florida’s first “tool time” sales-tax holiday on tools and other home-repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
wlrn.org
With new members sworn in, majority of Broward School Board is now DeSantis appointees
The majority of the Broward County School Board is now made up of officials appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — not by people elected by voters. Four new board members were sworn into office at the K.C. Wright Administration Building on Tuesday, promising “real and effective change” in the district that’s still grappling with the repercussions of the 2018 Parkland shooting.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount
2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, Lisa Lewis, recounted votes...
wogx.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds To Crist’s Accusations Of Him Being A Dictator
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida disputed claims made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist that he was a dictator during a Thursday press conference. “I think the interesting thing over the last couple of years is you had people that kept wanting to lock
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
