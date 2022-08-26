ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher pay stuck in the 1990s, analysis finds

By Tyler Wornell
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tdAf_0hWXhSO600

(NewsNation) — Teachers in 2021 earned 23.5% less than comparable college graduates, a new record, according to new data.

The Economic Policy Institute, or EPI, has been tracking teacher wage trends over the past 18 years, and its analysis of 2021 data concludes that teacher pay has remained relatively flat since 1996. Moreover, teachers make considerably less than peers working in other industries.

The report released this month further adds to conversations surrounding teacher pay and overall classroom funding. Just this week, educators in the largest school district in Ohio went on strike over disagreements about pay and learning conditions.

The EPI data, pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that the average weekly wages of public school teachers was $1,348 in 2021, slightly higher than $1,319 in 1996. By comparison, other college graduates brought in, on average, $2,009 a week in 2021.

The report’s author, Sylvia Allegretto, wrote that the disparity highlights the stagnation of teacher pay over the last quarter-century.

“The wages of nonteacher college graduates jumped by 13.5% from 1996 to 2002 during an unusual time of exceptional wage growth among low-, middle-, and high-wage earners,” Allegretto said. “But inflation-adjusted wages of teachers did not grow strongly during this period, in part because teacher pay is often set by long-term contracts, and public-sector wages are not as volatile as private-sector wages.”

The Institute also analyzed what it calls a teacher “wage penalty,” which measures how much less teachers are paid relative to other college graduates. In 2021, the penalty hit a record-high 23.5%, meaning that on average, teachers earned 76.5 cents on the dollar compared with other college grads working in other professions.

“Generally, the teacher wage penalty has been on a worsening trajectory since the mid-1990s,” Allegretto wrote.

In 1979, women teachers actually earned a “premium,” making on average 6.5% more in weekly wages than their nonteacher peers. The wage penalty is worst among men, who made 35% less than their nonteacher peers in 2021.

The disparities exists nationwide. A teacher wage penalty is present in each state, with the largest gap in Colorado, where teachers make 35.9% less than nonteachers. The smallest wage penalty is in Rhode Island at 3.4%.

“The picture that continues to emerge is one of a long-steep relative erosion of teacher wages,” Allegretto wrote. “Among those students who would like to dedicate their careers to teaching, many are undoubtedly choosing to forgo a public school teaching career in lieu of a better-paying career choice.”

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
BUFFALO, NY
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Rhode Island State
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
HAMBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#College Graduates#K12#Epi
News 4 Buffalo

Bills release Matt Araiza amid rape allegations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills announced Saturday night that they have released punter Matt Araiza amid rape allegations against him. On Thursday, a civil lawsuit was filed in California alleging that he and two former San Diego State University teammates raped a 17-year-old girl in October 2021. Araiza released a statement Friday night […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Armstrong, Gilleon comment on Araiza rape allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills benched punter Matt Araiza in their Friday night preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party in October 2021. Attorneys for both Araiza and his accuser, who is referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, spoke […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two injured in small plane crash in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed in Mayville on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police and fire responded to a small glider plane that had crashed in trees off of North Erie Street in Mayville. Initial investigation shows that the man piloting […]
MAYVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 4 Buffalo

Sean McDermott to speak Saturday evening

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak to the media following the Bills’ practice Saturday evening. It was originally slated for 4 p.m., prior to practice. The press conference can live-streamed above.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy