Read full article on original website
Related
Now You Can Grab A Book At The Dog Park In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you have a love for our four-legged friends and books, something new has popped up at the City of Nacogdoches Dog Park at Banita Creek Park located at 501 Pearl Street. Boy Scout, Holden Kelly, from Troop 161 was very busy this past year completing his Eagle Scout projects. Kelly and his troop have built and/or repaired three Little Libraries.
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Celebrate 90 Delicious Years With Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas
This Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at 10 am join Atkinson Candy Company in celebrating its 90th Anniversary. To make the event even better they have commissioned a mural that you might have seen being painted as you drove by on Frank Street in Lufkin. A Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, created...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas
If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
KTRE
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is now offering parkour classes to the public.The city says this new addition doesn’t only help kids get active but helps build character. Recreation supervisor Joy Palmer says they had been contacted by citizens who were interested in getting into parkour.
Lufkin mother, 2 daughters safe after duplex fire destroys their belongings
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a fire in the Brookhollow subdivision around 8:11 p.m., according to a release. The blaze was in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:13 p.m. to “heavy black smoke and flames” coming from a duplex. City officials said the […]
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s
On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
kjas.com
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
Three Arrested In Rusk County Catalytic Converter Theft
You've seen it on the news everywhere or maybe you've been a victim of it, but thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has gone through the roof with no end in sight. Just a quick google search of "catalytic converters" and you will see dozens of headlines and mugshots of folks getting arrested for sawing off these auto parts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
KLTV
Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
KLTV
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
KTRE
Criminal profiler makes stop in Crockett to help people spot warning signs of violence
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Criminal profiler Phil Chalmers has interviewed more the 500 violent offenders over a 35 year career, from school shooters to serial killers. Everything he’s learned helps the FBI in profiling dangerous criminals, solving cold cases and training people to spot the warning signs of violent criminals.
POLICE: East Texas man ran from officers, arrested for drug possession
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for drug possession and additional charges on Thursday, said the Crockett Police Department. Officers were patrolling near Wooten Street after several thefts occurred in the area, then police saw several men run away when they saw their patrol cars. Brodrick Sandles, 20, of Crockett was […]
kjas.com
Firemen respond to blaze on Carlton Street
The members of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carlton Street, between Fletcher and Wheeler, shortly before 7:00 on Thursday evening when it was reported that what had apparently started out as a controlled burn had gotten out of control. Firemen said three men were...
East Texas man arrested after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27 after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Nacogdoches. Ray McCollister, 26, of Center, received the following charge: accident involving injury. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Dolph Street near the Oak Hill Plaza Apartments after a driver struck […]
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0