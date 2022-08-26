ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 90

hammer of the heretic
4d ago

the 9er fans wanted Jimmy canned as soon as they drafted Trey. LOL. I never understood what they saw in Lance and why they hated Jimmy G so much. Jimmy isn't flashy but he is a proven winner and has had San Francisco in the hunt for Super Bowls on multiple occasions. I doubt Trey will ever sniff a super bowl

Reply(4)
30
vc
4d ago

It might sound ridiculous but the coaches should be fired for putting all their eggs in one basket with this kid never like the kid from day one never threw enough passes in college this was a terrible pick in the draft and a terrible decision by the coaching staff to put this kid ahead of Jimmy G the 49ers will suffer for this this season

Reply(2)
19
AMERICA'S TEAM
4d ago

Trey is a less experienced and less talented version of Kaepernick. long loopy delivery! if they don't coach that out of him, he will never succeed. run Trey run, that is your only chance!

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
AOL Corp

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo staying with 49ers on restructured 1-year deal

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a restructured one-year deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause, per Schefter. The compensation is reportedly $6.5 million fully guaranteed, with another potential $9.5 million in bonuses. In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves

In addition, the team is waiving TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall as they continue to trim down their roster to 53 players. Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NFL
SB Nation

Tom Brady took 11 days off, and returned sounding like a new person

If anyone in NFL history has earned an absence from training camp and preseason, it’s Tom Brady. Even coming up with something Brady has left to learn is a labored task in itself. Sure, you could say he needs to gel with new teammates — but that’s really it. At this point, it’s on everyone else to get on Brady’s wavelength, not the other way around.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Football Games#Seahawks#American Football#Texans
Yardbarker

The 49ers Road in the 2022 season

After a deep playoff run last year, the San Francisco 49ers are going to the 2022 NFL season with questions from fans and the media. During the offseason, the 49er’s big question was extending breakout wideout Deebo Samuel and the drama around it before giving him the money. Another question the Niners have is in Quarterback depth with upcoming star Trey Lance and former star Jimmy Garoppolo. This season for the 49ers will be interesting for fans and non-fans for the potential breakout of Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

The 11 best NFL rookies in preseason, ranked

NFL preseason is in the books and, as always, the major focus is on the rookie class. It takes a really granular, specifically obsessed football fan to be intently watching the second half of a third preseason game to see which depth offensive guard is making a difference — but when it comes to rookies, the eye test is simpler, especially at skill positions. It’s also a whole lot sexier to see if a player if able to match or exceed their college production, vs those who are simply getting better after being in the league for years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

NFL practice squad, explained: Rules, pay, roster limit, and more

With NFL teams cutting down their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, a term you’re going to be hearing about a lot is the “practice squad.” It’s been around for years, most football fans are away of what the practice squad is — but few know the ins and outs of how it actually works.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy