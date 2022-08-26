the 9er fans wanted Jimmy canned as soon as they drafted Trey. LOL. I never understood what they saw in Lance and why they hated Jimmy G so much. Jimmy isn't flashy but he is a proven winner and has had San Francisco in the hunt for Super Bowls on multiple occasions. I doubt Trey will ever sniff a super bowl
It might sound ridiculous but the coaches should be fired for putting all their eggs in one basket with this kid never like the kid from day one never threw enough passes in college this was a terrible pick in the draft and a terrible decision by the coaching staff to put this kid ahead of Jimmy G the 49ers will suffer for this this season
Trey is a less experienced and less talented version of Kaepernick. long loopy delivery! if they don't coach that out of him, he will never succeed. run Trey run, that is your only chance!
