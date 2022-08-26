ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher pay stuck in the 1990s, analysis finds

By Tyler Wornell
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbNgr_0hWXdzkT00

( NewsNation ) — Teachers in 2021 earned 23.5% less than comparable college graduates, a new record, according to new data.

The Economic Policy Institute, or EPI, has been tracking teacher wage trends over the past 18 years, and its analysis of 2021 data concludes that teacher pay has remained relatively flat since 1996. Moreover, teachers make considerably less than peers working in other industries.

The report released this month further adds to conversations surrounding teacher pay and overall classroom funding. Just this week, educators in the largest school district in Ohio went on strike over disagreements about pay and learning conditions.

The EPI data, pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that the average weekly wages of public school teachers was $1,348 in 2021, slightly higher than $1,319 in 1996. By comparison, other college graduates brought in, on average, $2,009 a week in 2021.

SHORTAGE: Utah schools need substitute teachers more than ever

The report’s author, Sylvia Allegretto, wrote that the disparity highlights the stagnation of teacher pay over the last quarter-century.

“The wages of nonteacher college graduates jumped by 13.5% from 1996 to 2002 during an unusual time of exceptional wage growth among low-, middle-, and high-wage earners,” Allegretto said. “But inflation-adjusted wages of teachers did not grow strongly during this period, in part because teacher pay is often set by long-term contracts, and public-sector wages are not as volatile as private-sector wages.”

The Institute also analyzed what it calls a teacher “wage penalty,” which measures how much less teachers are paid relative to other college graduates. In 2021, the penalty hit a record-high 23.5%, meaning that on average, teachers earned 76.5 cents on the dollar compared with other college grads working in other professions.

“Generally, the teacher wage penalty has been on a worsening trajectory since the mid-1990s,” Allegretto wrote.

HIGHER PAY: Former teacher says he earns higher pay as Walmart professional

In 1979, women teachers actually earned a “premium,” making on average 6.5% more in weekly wages than their nonteacher peers. The wage penalty is worst among men, who made 35% less than their nonteacher peers in 2021.

The disparities exists nationwide. A teacher wage penalty is present in each state, with the largest gap in Colorado, where teachers make 35.9% less than nonteachers. The smallest wage penalty is in Rhode Island at 3.4%.

“The picture that continues to emerge is one of a long-steep relative erosion of teacher wages,” Allegretto wrote. “Among those students who would like to dedicate their careers to teaching, many are undoubtedly choosing to forgo a public school teaching career in lieu of a better-paying career choice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

44-year-old man dies after falling off rim at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) – Grand Canyon National Park Rangers recovered a body below Bright Angel Point Friday. On August 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand […]
ABC4

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Clearfield crash

UPDATE: 8/29/22 3:33 p.m. CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The man who died in a rollover crash in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. Clearfield Police say the passenger who died during the accident was identified as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keely. Police say all other individuals involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Responding agencies included: North […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#College#K12#Epi
ABC4

9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old girl escaped from a man attempting to kidnap her near a church in North Ogden on Thursday. The attempted kidnapping occurred around 3 p.m. outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 East 2600 North, confirmed by North Ogden PD Sgt. Morreale. The suspect grabbed […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft. Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26. The police […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
ABC4

South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

‘Utah has a reputation’: NAACP releases statement on banned BYU fan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has released a statement after a BYU fan was banned for making racist comments towards a Duke volleyball player. The NAACP states, “It is extremely disheartening to hear about what occurred at the Duke vs BYU Volleyball game Friday evening […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

DELTA: 3 injured on flight to SLC due to turbulence

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -A flight from Orlando, Fla. to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines told ABC4 that AirBus A321 was mid-flight when it encountered mild turbulence. As a result, three of 143 passengers reportedly received injuries which have been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

F.A.M. supports LGBTQA+ teachers and students

UTAH (ABC4) – In Utah, more than 100,000 people over the age of 13 identify as LGBTQIA+, according to the Movement Advancement Project. For children ages 10 to 17 and young adults ages 18 to 24, suicide is the leading cause of death in the state. Children who identify as LGBTQIA+ are considered at higher […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy