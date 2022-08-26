ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NE

knopnews2.com

He’s been racing with his dad his whole life

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In life, and at the track, they are a team. Jay Steffens of North Platte has been racing longer than his 18-year-old son Ayden has been alive. And for all of his 18 years, Ayden has been right by his dad’s side, learning the ropes, and taking the wheel.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing

KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
NEBRASKA STATE
gifamilyradio.com

Wayne State And Creighton University Partnership

With the continuing concern of a nursing shortfall in the state, Grand Island has launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele announced the new partnership during a press conference at City Hall. "Today's announcement is truly exciting, Wayne State College and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School

Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
walls102.com

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
NEBRASKA STATE
AOL Corp

Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Former Viking Saga newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith, right, display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP)
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska

Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395,...
OSCEOLA, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Speed Enforcement Grant Results

The Grand Island Police Department had 9 officers who worked a total of almost 36 hours of overtime speed enforcement. Combined with routine patrol the result of the grant enforcement was 37 speeding citations, 15 reckless driving citations, 6 Driving Under the Influence arrests, 40 felony arrests, 230 total citations, and 921 total traffic contacts.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents

FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York man killed in train accident

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
YORK, NE

