2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Adds Standard AWD
As Ford Authority reported back in April, a large percentage of Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers have opted for all-wheel drive over rear-wheel drive thus far – to the tune of 72 percent. That’s a big part of the reason why FoMoCo decided to add all-wheel drive as an option for the 2022 Mach-E California Route 1 Edition, which was previously only available in rear-wheel drive configuration. However, it seems as if customer demand for the rear-wheel drive model has waned, prompting Ford to drop it altogether in the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants Your Ford Mustang Questions
Back in May, Ford CEO Jim Farley began hosting a new podcast on Spotify dubbed Drive, in which he interviews a host of celebrities, fellow executives, royals, professional athletes, and race car drivers as he seeks to find out what “drives” each of these folks to be successful in life. Now, with the next-generation S650 Ford Mustang set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede,” Jim Farley is also asking fans to submit their questions regarding the new pony car, which he will answer on a special upcoming episode of Drive.
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Has Started To Arrive At Dealers
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed back in January as an even more off-road-capable version of the already off-road capable Ford Bronco, a high-performance SUV that quickly sold out for the 2022 model year amid high demand. Since then, the Bronco Raptor has earned universally positive reviews for its incredible capability, though the public has yet to enjoy the impressive upgrades it presents over a Sasquatch Package-equipped Bronco. That is about to happen, however, as Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine revealed via Twitter that the 2022 Ford Bronco is shipping and arriving at dealers as we speak.
2023 Ford Edge Titanium Gains Standard ActiveX Seating
In recent years, Ford has been adding ActiveX seats to a variety of vehicles, including the Ford EcoSport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang, to name a few. ActiveX is a high-end synthetic material that retains a premium look and feel with more durability and stain resistance than traditional leather. Ford also says that ActiveX is easier to clean, and it contains no animal-based material. Lincoln is gaining a new material dubbed Dura-Touch, which is somewhat similar. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge Titanium is also adding standard ActiveX seating, with a bit of a twist.
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Estimated Delivery Times Revealed
Details outlining changes for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E were released by the automaker itself just last week, a list of updates that is highlighted by some substantial price increases for the EV crossover across the board. Now, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E build and price configurator is also live at FoMoCo’s official site, and it lists the estimated delivery times for each model, giving us even more insight into the Mach-E as it enters its third year of production.
Ford Credit Will Not Reorganize Around Ford Blue Or Model e
Back in March, Ford announced that it will be splitting into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs. As part of this major change, the automaker is putting an emphasis on improving quality and also asking its dealers to specialize in one particular area as soon as next year. That led some to wonder if The Blue Oval’s financing arm – Ford Credit – would also be reorganizing around Ford Blue or Model e, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at all.
Next-Generation Gasoline Ford Explorer Will Likely Debut In 2026
The Ford Explorer was treated to a full redesign for the 2020 model year, ushering in a new era for the long-running model. In the meantime, China’s version of the Explorer recently underwent a refresh, while the North American crossover received a few changes for 2022 and will carry over into the 2023 model year mostly unchanged. The Ford Explorer is set to receive a refresh for the 2024 model year, though the next-generation ICE-powered model will likely follow in 2026, according to Automotive News.
Patent Filings Suggest Ford Pickups Could Get Pivotable Sill Assembly
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pivotable sill assembly for pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 24th, 2021, published on August 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0266915. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of pickup bed-related patents over...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Cruiser Joins Dearborn Police Fleet
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has already proven to be a popular battery electric vehicle for some law enforcement fleets, despite the fact that an official pursuit rated model doesn’t exist yet. As Ford Authority previously reported, the EV joined the Repentigny Police Department in Quebec as the department’s first electric vehicle, thanks to modifications to bring it up to speed. More recently, the Mustang Mach-E was spotted serving as a vehicle for the FBI, sporting a special livery to denote its status as an FBI-owned vehicle. Now, the crossover EV will patrol the streets The Blue Oval’s hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, per Press & Guide.
S650 Ford Mustang Hybrid Variant Canceled: Report
As Ford Authority reported last October, the all-new, next-generation S650 Ford Mustang was previously expected to launch with hybrid variants of both the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, which didn’t come as a huge surprise given the automaker’s big electrification push. However, as Ford Authority reported in April, these S650 Ford Mustang hybrid variants won’t be available when the new pony car launches, as the car will instead debut with carryover versions of those two engines. Now, according to Automotive News, the S650 Ford Mustang hybrid variants have been canceled altogether.
2017-2020 Ford Super Duty Recalled Over Rearview Camera Safety Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2017-2020 Ford Super Duty pickups due to an issue with rear camera visibility. The defect: in affected vehicles, degradation of the anti-reflective coating on the internal rearview camera lens can lead to a progressively foggy or cloud rear view camera image. The hazards: lack...
No. 12 Nascar Mustang Gets Final Playoff Spot By A Nose At Daytona August 2022: Video
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Nascar Mustang, nabbed the final Cup Series Playoffs spot by a mere three points after a wild race at Daytona on August 28th. The race was scheduled to occur on Saturday, August 27th, but was rained out until the following morning. With the threat of rain looming, the race began at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. Blaney’s No. 12 Nascar Mustang was involved in an incident on Lap 31 that severely damaged his Ford Racing pony, but his team was able to have it repaired per the sanctioning body’s damaged vehicle policy, continuing the race six laps down.
Lincoln Navigator One Revealed As Ultra-Luxurious SUV For China
After eight years in that particular market, Lincoln finally found its footing in China last year, appealing to younger buyers and outpacing U.S. sales for the very first time. Much of this can be attributed to a bevy of new products including the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Aviator and the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, the latter of which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. Now, roughly a year after the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator debuted in the U.S., Ford’s China division has revealed the Lincoln Navigator One, a more luxurious variant of the already luxurious SUV.
2024 Ford Mustang V8 Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Official Reveal
As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang is set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede.” The newest version of FoMoCo’s iconic pony car will represent more of an evolution than a revolution, but that isn’t a bad thing in some ways – namely, the fact that the S650 will retain V8 power and the option to purchase one with a manual transmission. Now, months after we first heard the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplant in a 2024 Ford Mustang prototype for the first time, the automaker is teasing that same exhaust note ahead of the model’s debut.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Is Compatible With Bolt Lock Product Lineup
Theft is nothing new in the automotive world, but in recent years, the Ford F-Series line of pickups has been targeted more than any other vehicle. Thieves aren’t just stealing trucks, either – they’re taking anything of value, whether that be tailgates, cargo, or even taillights. There are some ways to prevent this type of theft, including dealer-installed options like like tailgate locks and multiple aftermarket deterrents as well. Now, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning has gained one of the latter in the form of Bolt’s entire line of anti-theft products.
Ford Patent Filed For More Complex Pet Restraint System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a more evolved kind of pet restraint system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 23rd, 2020, published on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11425886. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed quite a few pet-related patents...
