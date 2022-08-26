Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO