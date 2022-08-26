ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

usf.edu

Voter turnout is high in primaries across several counties in the Tampa Bay area

Voter turnout in several counties in the greater Tampa Bay region last week exceeded the statewide average. In Sarasota County, the 37% turnout was one of the highest in the state. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says it was also the county's largest turnout for a primary in 30 years. Several hotly contested races for school board likely fueled the higher turnout.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

St. Petersburg calls for proposals to redevelop the Gas Plant neighborhood around Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg leaders are once again asking for proposals to develop the historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Filed is located. Mayor Ken Welch on Friday released the city's requirements for the 86-acre site. They include accommodations for affordable housing and the need to honor the history and legacy of the African-American Gas Plant community. The city also expects development plans to include a baseball stadium on 17 acres.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

A burst pipe pours wastewater into Sarasota waters

A corroded sewage pipe burst in Sarasota Friday night, impacting areas including Whitaker Bayou. City officials say about 340,000 gallons poured into the storm drainage system. Much of that flowed into the bayou, which flows into Sarasota Bay just north of downtown. Officials with the city's utilities department said they...
SARASOTA, FL

