St. Petersburg leaders are once again asking for proposals to develop the historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Filed is located. Mayor Ken Welch on Friday released the city's requirements for the 86-acre site. They include accommodations for affordable housing and the need to honor the history and legacy of the African-American Gas Plant community. The city also expects development plans to include a baseball stadium on 17 acres.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO